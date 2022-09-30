Theater Talk: Four local shows and the national tour of THE PROM closing this weekend. Time to get busy.

The high quality of first-round offerings for this 2022-2023 season is worth celebrating, but four good shows are closing after this weekend. For reviews of each of them, one by Anthony and one by Peter, please scroll down.

The Shaw Festival is wrapping things up next weekend, with all shows but one closing either October 8 or 9. As of October 1, Canada has dropped all Covid restrictions and ArriveCan is no longer needed. Also, Americans can save about 20% on tickets purchased with a credit card. To see what's happening in early October click here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/09/shaw-festivals-world-class-theater-continues-into-october/

And, if you're not a subscriber to Anthony's free blog - theatertalkbuffalo.com - you're totally missing out on a lot of juicy theater news as well as great reviews. Many of Anthony's reviews appear in the "Buffalo News," which has a pay wall, but in one of his latest posts he calls our attention to an offer that allows you to see the "Buffalo News" in digital format for six months for just $1. https://myaccount.buffalonews.com/offers.

Anthony's most recent posting titled "What every queer, non-binary, or transgender artist needs to know...A conversation with Kaden Kearney, star of THE PROM" can be read on his blog (theatertalkbuffalo.com) or by clicking here:

https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/what-every-queer-non-binary-or-transgender-artist-needs-to-know?postId=57d73642-11d5-4f8b-baa2-66ada8295bd2&utm_campaign=5477778b-e364-4a65-afe3-8f9d993f4e6d&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&utm_content=ebd21df1-27a8-4764-881e-64cab2167325&cid=7c3d29cb-1942-4079-bd66-58a7355db5fa

PLAYWRIGHT MARINA CARR IN TOWN THURSDAY OCTOBER 6

At the Irish Classical Theatre where DOUBT is currently on-stage, they've scheduled a play called THE MAI (say "May") for January 2023, and the playwright, Marina Carr, will appear this coming week, October 6 (that's just days away!) at Canisius College's Montante Cultural Arts Center on Main Street. For the 18th Hassett Reading series (free and open to the public) Carr will read from her plays. Doors open at 6:30, it's free and open to the public, first come, first served. For more information and information on live-streaming visit here.

https://www.canisius.edu/news/contemporary-writers-series-returns-october-6

Four shows are coming to the end of their runs this weekend: CHURCH & STATE at Ujima with a marvelous plot twist; MAGNOLIA BALLET at Alleyway in a "National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere;" PARADIGM BOMB at American Repertory, a brand new play by Buffalo's own Matthew LaChiusa; and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Shea's 710, a Caribbean love story inspired by The Little Mermaid.

The big opening this week was at Shea's and the national tour of the musical, THE PROM, about a same-sex couple being denied access to their high school prom and a touring production full of actors who think that they can "fix" this situation. It continues through Sunday evening October 2 (see listings below).

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND:

CHURCH & STATE, a play by Jason Odell Williams, directed by Ross Hewitt, presented by Ujima Company, September 16 - October 2, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 4. Lorna C. Hill Theater at Ujima Theatre Company 429 Plymouth Avenue Buffalo, New York 14213 ujimacoinc.org (716) 281-0092.

Read Anthony's review here https://subscribe.buffalonews.com/e/limit-reached-bn?returnURL=https://buffalonews.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/review-american-repertory-theaters-explores-radicalization-in-thought-provoking-paradigm-bomb/article_0bc284fc-329e-11ed-8404-531f1333f12a.html

Read Peter's review here https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/09/church-state-at-ujima-a-contemporary-play-about-guns-politics-and-religion/

CHURCH & STATE BLURB: A powerful, funny and timely political drama that tackles how religion, guns, and social media influence politics and politicians, “Church & State” takes place three days before one U.S. Senator’s bid for re-election - in the wake of another school shooting. The tragedy results in a life-altering crisis of faith, triggering an off-the-cuff comment which sends the entire campaign into a tailspin. His wife and campaign manager try to contain the damage, but in a country where religion influences politics and politics have become a religion, how do you reach the people and stay true to yourself? A timely and fast-paced story that is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and uplifting. ***CONTENT/TRIGGER WARNING***: This play contains references to gun violence, and gunshot sounds.

_____

MAGNOLIA BALLET, a new play by Terry Guest, directed by Carlos R.A. Jones, starring Richard Satterwhite, Nigel Reynolds, Dennis Anthony Wilson, and Shawn Adiletta, presented by the Alleyway Theatre, with all evening performances at 7:30 pm, including Pay What You Can Previews Sept 9, 10, 11, 13. Opening Night: September 14, Regular run performances Thursday - Saturday September 15 - October 1 [Note Curtain Up! September 16 is at 8:00] with one afternoon matinee: September 24 at 3:30 pm. One Curtain Up Alley (between Pearl and Main along the back wall of Shea's) Buffalo NY 14202 716.852.2600 alleyway.com

Read Anthony's review in the Buffalo News here: https://buffalonews.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/article_09caf32c-3a7e-11ed-a973-e7dfc5d0eac0.html

Read Peter's review here:

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/09/magnolia-ballet-at-the-alleyway-powerfully-reveals-the-intersectionality-of-race-and-gender-identity/

MAGNOLIA BALLET BLURB: A Southern gothic fable melding drama, dance, poetry, and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism, and the love between a Black queer kid and his father. Ezekiel is a Black teenager with a secret that threatens to destroy his already broken home. He’s haunted by the ghosts of racism, homophobia, and toxic masculinity—the same ghosts that have plagued men in Georgia for generations, including his emotionally distant father. But when he discovers a trove of forbidden love letters among his late grandfather’s belongings, Ezekiel begins to believe that the only way to fight these multi-generational ghosts is to burn everything to the ground.

_____

THE PARADIGM BOMB, a new play by Matthew LaChiusa, directed by Monish Bhattacharyya, presented by ART/WNY, starring Charles McGregor, Suzanne Hibbard, and Victor Morales, runs September 9th - October 1st, Thursdays-Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 5 pm. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

Read Anthony's review here https://subscribe.buffalonews.com/e/limit-reached-bn?returnURL=https://buffalonews.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/review-american-repertory-theaters-explores-radicalization-in-thought-provoking-paradigm-bomb/article_0bc284fc-329e-11ed-8404-531f1333f12a.html

THE PARADIGM BOMB BLURB: The narrative behind "Paradigm Bomb" focuses on how individuals can become radicalized. Spiritual community leader Pastor Rhonda Henderson, after sitting in on the company's workshop rehearsal for Paradigm Bomb, commented the piece was "eye opening" in that audiences are felt to be part of a jury, and this then empowers viewers to understand and choose to forgive or condemn the main character. Pastor Henderson believes this piece should be seen by the whole community at large.

_____

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, a musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, directed by Naila Ansari, presented by Shea's, September 15 - October 2, Thursdays-Fridays at 7:30 (except Curtain Up! at 8), Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2. Shea's 710 Main Theatre (710 Maint Street corner Tupper, Buffalo, NY (716) 847-1410 sheas.org Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes without intermission.

Read Anthony's review here. https://subscribe.buffalonews.com/e/limit-reached-bn?returnURL=https://buffalonews.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/joyful-and-fresh-once-on-this-island-is-deeply-satisfying/article_40634fb2-35c2-11ed-a552-eb0857bea2ff.html

Read Peter's review here. https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/09/once-on-this-island-the-first-ever-sheas-production-is-a-non-stop-90-minute-glory/

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND BLURB: From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime) comes the highly original and theatrical Caribbean-based musical. "Once On This Island" is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is based on the 1985 novel "My Love, My Love," or, "The Peasant Girl" by Rosa Guy, a Caribbean-set retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Little Mermaid." It concerns a peasant girl in the French Antilles who falls in love with a rich boy and makes a deal with the gods to save his life.

_____

CONTINUING SHOWS in BUFFALO AND WNY (alphabetical by show):

DOUBT, A PARABLE, play by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Josie DiVincenzo, Steve Copps, Solange Gosselin, and Davida Evette Tolbert. September 16 – October 9, Thursday - Saturday 7:30 (except Curtain Up! Friday), Saturdays at 3:00, Sundays at 2:00. The Irish Classical Theatre Company at The Andrews Theatre 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 directly across Main Street from Shea's Performing Arts Center. (716) 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

Read Anthony's review here. https://subscribe.buffalonews.com/e/limit-reached-bn?returnURL=https://buffalonews.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/a-riveting-powerful-doubt-at-irish-classical-theatre/article_294b18ae-3924-11ed-a5b5-7bc0115abee2.html

DOUBT, A PARABLE BLURB: Winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize, and Tony Award for Best Play, Doubt, A Parable follows the fallout after Sister Aloysius, a Bronx Catholic school principal in 1964, suspects a young priest of having inappropriate relations with a male student. Through 90 uninterrupted minutes, audiences will delve into the murky waters of provocation and moral uncertainty. Award-Winning Actress and Director Victoria Pérez makes her ICTC directorial debut with this gripping American play.

_____

MAKING GOD LAUGH, a "comedy/drama" by Sean Grennan, directed by Jay Desiderio, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre , starring Lisa Hinca, Michael Breen, Audrey Grout, Vincent Barile, and Caleb Paxton. September 15 - November 6 on select days (see website) with evening show dinner at 6 and show at 7:30, matinée show dinner at 1 and show at 2:30. Theater is located within Bobby J's Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/desiderio-s-dinner-theatre.

MAKING GOD LAUGH BLURB: This is a family comedy/drama that takes place in four scenes, each ten years apart, set at various holidays. Starting in 1980, the newly “launched” kids (a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former star football player) all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The “empty nest” parents contend with their own changes too, as old family rituals and dubious recipes are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. Over the course of thirty years worth of celebrations- Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years Eve and Easter- we see how, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. “If you want to make god laugh, tell him your plans...”

_____

MAN OF LA MANCHA, a musical, book by Dale Wasserman, music by Mitch Leigh, lyrics by Joe Darion, directed by J. Michael Landis, starring David Bondrow as Don Quixote, runs through October 9, Fridays-Saturdays 7:30 pm, Sundays 2:30. Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Ave Lancaster, NY 14086 716-683-1776 lancasteropera.org

MAN OF LA MANCHA BLURB: Featuring the immortal classic song, “The Impossible Dream,” this musical version of Cervante's novel Don Quixote is a monument to the romance of imagination and the resilience of storytelling. This show contains mature situations and may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

_____

MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES, a play by Michael Mitnick, directed by John Hurley, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Ben Michael Moran, Peter Palmisano, David Marciniak, Wendy Hall, Greg Howze, and Nick Lama. September 15 - October 16. Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 (except Curtain Up! Friday at 8) Sundays at 2. RLTP 456 Main Street, Buffalo, 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Read Peter's review here: https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/09/mysterious-circumstances-at-road-less-traveled-combines-an-a-list-cast-with-super-production-values/

MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES BLURB: With a stunning set by Dyan Burlingame, lights by John Rickus, music by Katie Menke, and costumes by Lise Harty, this is the true story of Richard Lancelyn Green, the world’s foremost scholar on Sherlock Holmes. After spending two decades searching for a box containing the missing papers of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Green came close to unlocking the secrets behind Holmes’ creator through unpublished stories about the world’s greatest detective. With multiple suspects and competing motives, Green dies under “mysterious circumstances” which raises questions that may be answered only by Holmes himself. Mysterious Circumstances uses breathtaking theatricality and magic to uncover the mystery behind this true crime. Based on the New Yorker article "Mysterious Circumastances" by David Grann.

_____

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, the 2012 Broadway musical with music by brothers George and Ira Gershwin and book by Joe DiPietro, set in the Prohibition era, directed by Chris Kelly, choreographed by Christy E. Cavanagh, presented by MusicalFare, starring 16 favorite MusicalFare artists. MusicalFare Theatre c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com. Runtime: 2 hours, 35 minutes including one intermission.

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT BLURB: Girls! Gangsters! GERSHWIN! They're all here in this smash-hit musical comedy for the ages with songs including the title song, plus "Someone To Watch Over Me," "S Wonderful," "Fascinatin' Rhythm," "Lady Be Good," and "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off."

_____

THE PROM, part of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's, with musical by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, now through October 2, Wednesday-Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 650 Main Street. 716-847-0850 or sheas.org

Read Peter's review here

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/09/the-prom-at-sheas-is-a-feel-good-dance-a-thon-oh-those-younger-legs/

THE PROM BLURB: THE PROM is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. After failed reviews the stars look around for an opportunity to show that they are not narcissistic egos, and they decide that helping a lesbian high school girl in her dream of going with a same-sex date to her mid-western high school prom is just the ticket.

THE SHAW FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS INCLUDES:

(Note: visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, and times)

NOTE: Canada will lift all of its COVID-19 travel restrictions on October 1 including the ArriveCAN app. The country will no longer require travelers to show proof of vaccination, testing, or to submit health information via Canada's ArriveCan app, officials announced in a press conference on Monday, September 26. But time is running out! Except for TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD, all the other shows close either October 8 or 9, 2022.

Also the Shawfest advises "American patrons: Due to a favourable exchange rate, you may save up around 20% in US funds when purchasing using your US credit card, based on the current exchange rate."

Read Peter's take on the season here:

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/09/shaw-festivals-world-class-theater-continues-into-october/

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 9!

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 9!

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 8!

AT THE ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 8!

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (11:30 am Lunchtime One-Act) at the Royal George Theatre ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 8!

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 8!

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw is a three act play dealing with a host of (still contemporary) issues. ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 8! Read Peter's review here: https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/08/too-true-to-be-good-offers-g-b-shaw-yet-another-platform-to-express-his-then-and-now-cantankerous-views-while-engaging-the-audience-in-laughter/

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 8!

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s "The Amerian Century Cycle) ONLY THROUGH OCTOBER 9!

GEM OF THE OCEAN BLURB: How can we ever come to terms with the crimes of the past? Aunt Ester, the 285-year-old "washer of souls" at the centre of this poetic masterpiece, has an answer. When a young man who is drowning in guilt comes to her door, she sends him on a quest to find the mythical City of Bones. His spiritual journey through history takes place against the backdrop of very real events in the 1904 Pittsburgh of the play. This is the first in August Wilson's THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE, his legendary ten-play cycle on the African-American experience in the 20th century.

_____

THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

The Stratford Festival recommends downloading their Visitors Guide to discover information about Shows, Forum Events, Special Performances, Speakers & Panels, Workshops, Tours & Exhibits and much more. Click here: https://cds.stratfordfestival.ca/uploadedFiles/2022-Visitors-Guide.pdf

Read Peter's preview of the 2022 summer season here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/07/the-stratford-festival-is-back-celebrating-diversity-with-a-full-season-of-world-class-shakespeare-mixed-with-premieres-by-contemporary-canadian-playwrights/

Read Peter's review of the three by Shakespeare currently in repertory at Stratford here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/08/a-trip-to-stratford-part-i-all-shakespeare/

Read Peter's review of three more modern shows - CHICAGO, EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE, and LITTLE WOMEN here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/08/a-trip-to-stratford-part-2-chicago-every-little-nookie-little-women-and-more/

The Stratford musical this summer is

CHICAGO by Kander & Ebb & Fosse

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Festival Theatre

The comedy this summer is

THE MISER by Moliere

Runs through OCT 29 at The Festival Theatre

The family show this summer is

LITTLE WOMEN (a modern adaptation of the Luisa May Alcott classic)

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Avon Theatre

And there are three Shakespeare plays

RICHARD III

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

HAMLET

Runs Through OCT 28 at The Festival Theatre

And there are four “Modern” plays this summer at Stratford:

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE at the Studio Theatre

Runs Through OCT 01

HAMLET-911

Runs JUL 28 - OCT 02 at the Studio Theatre

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN

Runs through OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

1939

Runs through OCT 29 at the Studio Theatre

_____

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 has begun and it includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.

