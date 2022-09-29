WBFO Brief Thursday September 29, 2022

Jay Moran talks with songwriters as part of this weekend's "FolkFaces VI" event in Darien. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at The Trump effect in the Siena Poll's newest numbers that give incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul a 17-point-lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin . Historical re-enactors are saying that gun laws are placing some new restrictions on their work. The state's biggest settlement- $30 million- given to a clergy sexual abuse victim has been awarded by an Erie County jury, and Magellan Technology workers are seeking hundred of thousands of dollars in back pay.