Buffalo, What's Next?: Thoughts Prayers, and Action Now at the Federal Level
Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield lost his mother Ruth in the shootings, and ever since has become an activist-- even on the federal level. He has developed a relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris who has visited with him twice, and earlier this month he was part of the White House "United We Stand" summit. Today, Whitfield will discuss all of this with Thomas O'Neil White, and we will also hear excerpts from that White House summit, including remarks from Harris, President Biden, and from Community Health Center of Buffalo's Executive Director LaVonne Ansari, who spoke at the event.