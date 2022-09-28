© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Once on This Island

Published September 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today we feature several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” on stage now at Shea’s 710 Theater. It is a broadly inclusive production about race, identity and color, in a Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid”. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.

Latest Episodes
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Less Violence, More Home Ownership
    In 2013, Kareema Morris realized that there needs to be more resources spent on finding missing, runaway, exploited & trafficked community members. Her Bury the Violence initiative has since expanded to work on ways to memorialize homicide victims, provide aid to their families and even fund their headstones. On today’s program she talks about this with Dave Debo. Ahmad Nieves jumped in when he saw a similar need: the lack of education on home ownership. His Buffalo Information Sharing Cooperative works on financial literacy programs and grass-roots programs to help reduce the low home ownership rates in Buffalo’s African American and other communities of color. He discusses it with Thomas O’Neil-White.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Black professionals in the corporate world
    How do Black people navigate positions typically held by white people? Attorney Jason Daniels will talk with Jay Moran about being Black in the corporate world. Then Mark Overall, President of the Buffalo Urban League’s Young Professionals group will expand on the topic with Dave Debo
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next ?: Producer Picks
    In today's "Producer Picks" segment, we revisit an earlier conversation with Catherine Collins, the WNY representative on the NYS Board of Regents. She talks about teaching on race, curriculum, and as always what the community needs are along Jefferson Avenue. Then Leah Watson from the American Civil Liberties Union looks at some districts across the U.S., where increasing censorship is so strong that teachers have not been able to discuss the Tops shootings - or other racial issues- with their students.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Community Needs & Community Policing
    Today we look at the communities needs for food and counseling and support, with the director of one of the organizations providing that relief. Dave Debo talks with Candace Moppins from The Delavan Grider Community Center on what she is still seeing the need for despite having passed the 4 month mark since the shootings.Then former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne (removed from the force for intervening to stop violence by another officer against a handcuffed suspect) was recently quoted in a national publication as saying that President Biden is a busy man and she could gladly just take over police policy for him. On a day when the president is hosting a summit on violence including Buffalo victims- Horne is with Thomas O’Neil White to talk about changes that Buffalo needs.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Business on Jefferson Ave.
    Today we bust the myth that Jefferson Ave. is desolate, without any strong businesses. If there's anyone with insight into what it takes to build a business on Buffalo's East side it's Herb Bellamy Jr. The son of a serial entrepreneur who once owned 20 business mostly along Jefferson, Bellamy is the founder of the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum, a career training center, and two low income or disabled housing facilities with mixed use retail space. He’s also an insurance broker and financial planner. He talks with Dave Debo. Then Thomas O'Neil-White takes it further with Rob Cornelius. He's in a unique position to talk about community needs, because of his extensive work on the East side-- with Juneteenth, organizing school supply drives with Conway the Machine and is both the school coordinator at Continental School of Beauty and a KeyBank Branch Manager.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Healing, and Finding Food
    Kelly Whitfield, Executive Director and Founder Healing Hub of NY, Inc. Whitfield is a leader with Voice Buffalo and knows trauma. She was adopted into an abusive family as a baby, suffered a debilitating car crash (she took college classes in a wheelchair), was in an adult abusive relationship, and suffered the loss of a child, addiction and chronic illness - and will talk with Jay Moran about ways to heal. Then attorney and government reform advocate Kevin Gaughan will talk with Dave Debo about food access in advance of a Food Equity conference he's convening at Seneca One October 12th.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Access to Food and Education
    Today we look at access to education for minority populations and whether the federal student loan forgiveness plan has the possibility to change any of that, with Brittani Williams and Kayla Elliott from The Education Trust. Then Prof. Anthony Neal from the Political Science and Africana Studies Departments at SUNY Buffalo State looks at ballot access and issues of importance to the Black voting population. Dr. Neal is the author of The American Political Narrative, a look at the American political system and what is needed to maintain it.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Resilience
    In today’s ”Producers’ Picks” weekly highlights program, we bring you a replay of speaker, trainer and author Duncan Kirkwood talking with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about his global resilience advocacy work and how to empower youth, parents and communities.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Faith and History
    During crisis, community centers and faith organizations step forward to help a community through their struggles. Amy Betros from St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy talks about their response and what the community needs, Then Dr. Barbara Seals Nevergold - former Buffalo School Board President and historian talks about why children need to learn about race, history and oppression.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Restorative Justice - Changing School Discipline
    During the 2016-2017 school year, Buffalo Public Schools suspended more than 30.7% of Black male students — nearly one in three—according to a 2018 report called “Stolen Time” by The New York Equity Coalition. About one in five of all Black students were suspended compared to about one of every 12 white students. It’s a trend that holds nationwide too. Today, our week of education topics continues with a look at the school to prison pipeline, and how the concept of Restorative Justice can be used and is being used to impart an alternative discipline system that cuts the pipeline off at the start.
