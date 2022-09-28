Buffalo, What's Next?: Once on This Island
Ways To Subscribe
Today we feature several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” on stage now at Shea’s 710 Theater. It is a broadly inclusive production about race, identity and color, in a Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid”. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.