Today, we hear the latest on a new STEM program adopted by Buffalo Public Schools , in association with Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak. Also, what an ongoing drought in NYS means for Fall foliage, The FAA hangs tough on the pilot experience requirements enacted after lobbying by local family members who lost loved ones in the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence, and One News Plaza near Canalside is sold to a developer.

