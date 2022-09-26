Buffalo, What's Next?: Public Lands and Public Memorials
Activist and Medaille University Criminal Justice Professor Orlando Dickson joins Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about using public Land for public benefit, police oversight and tenant bill of rights on Buffalo, What's Next?. Then Warren Galloway, chairman of the African American Veterans’ Monument committee describes this weekend’s dedication ceremonies and some of the poignant moments when the nation’s only memorial of its kind was unveiled on Buffalo’s waterfront.