WBFO Brief Friday September 23, 2022
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter looking at this past week's season opener "Curtain Up" event. Also, WBFO's Jay Moran has an in depth look a the Buffalo Humanities Fest and Karen Dewitt reports on a debate in Albany over Gov. Kathy Hochul pledge's to be involved in only one debate this year, while Republican opponent Lee Zeldin wants many. And hear about Buffalo's first-in-the-nation memorial monument for African American Veterans, the move to have parents drive kids to school, and another nurses union is in contract talks.