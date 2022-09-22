Buffalo, What's Next?: Business and Neighborhood Development and Afro-Futurism

Today we bust the myth that Jefferson Ave. is desolate, without any strong businesses. If there's anyone with insight into what it takes to build a business on Buffalo's East side it's Herb Bellamy Jr. The son of a serial entrepreneur who once owned 20 business mostly along Jefferson, Bellamy is the founder of the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum, a career training center, and two low income or disabled housing facilities with mixed use retail space. He’s also an insurance broker and financial planner. He talks with Dave Debo. Then Thomas O'Neil-White takes it further with Rob Cornelius. He's in a unique position to talk about community needs, because of his extensive work on the East side-- with Juneteenth, organizing school supply drives with Conway the Machine and is both the school coordinator at Continental School of Beauty and a KeyBank Branch Manager.

Listen • 59:31