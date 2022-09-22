© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Business and Neighborhood Development and Afro-Futurism

Published September 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today we have a collection of interviews about business development and an exciting music segment. First, Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs. Jalonda Hill from “Colored Girls Bike Too” and Jerome Wright with the HaltSolitary movement are with Dave Debo to talk about their planning summit that brings community input into the future of the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood. Jay returns to chat with Afro Rhythm Of The Future, a group that works for a more democratic, anti-racist future.

    Buffalo, What's Next?: Business on Jefferson Ave.
    Today we bust the myth that Jefferson Ave. is desolate, without any strong businesses. If there's anyone with insight into what it takes to build a business on Buffalo's East side it's Herb Bellamy Jr. The son of a serial entrepreneur who once owned 20 business mostly along Jefferson, Bellamy is the founder of the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum, a career training center, and two low income or disabled housing facilities with mixed use retail space. He’s also an insurance broker and financial planner. He talks with Dave Debo. Then Thomas O'Neil-White takes it further with Rob Cornelius. He's in a unique position to talk about community needs, because of his extensive work on the East side-- with Juneteenth, organizing school supply drives with Conway the Machine and is both the school coordinator at Continental School of Beauty and a KeyBank Branch Manager.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Healing, and Finding Food
    Kelly Whitfield, Executive Director and Founder Healing Hub of NY, Inc. Whitfield is a leader with Voice Buffalo and knows trauma. She was adopted into an abusive family as a baby, suffered a debilitating car crash (she took college classes in a wheelchair), was in an adult abusive relationship, and suffered the loss of a child, addiction and chronic illness - and will talk with Jay Moran about ways to heal. Then attorney and government reform advocate Kevin Gaughan will talk with Dave Debo about food access in advance of a Food Equity conference he's convening at Seneca One October 12th.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Access to Food and Education
    Today we look at access to education for minority populations and whether the federal student loan forgiveness plan has the possibility to change any of that, with Brittani Williams and Kayla Elliott from The Education Trust. Then Prof. Anthony Neal from the Political Science and Africana Studies Departments at SUNY Buffalo State looks at ballot access and issues of importance to the Black voting population. Dr. Neal is the author of The American Political Narrative, a look at the American political system and what is needed to maintain it.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Resilience
    In today’s ”Producers’ Picks” weekly highlights program, we bring you a replay of speaker, trainer and author Duncan Kirkwood talking with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about his global resilience advocacy work and how to empower youth, parents and communities.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Faith and History
    During crisis, community centers and faith organizations step forward to help a community through their struggles. Amy Betros from St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy talks about their response and what the community needs, Then Dr. Barbara Seals Nevergold - former Buffalo School Board President and historian talks about why children need to learn about race, history and oppression.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Restorative Justice - Changing School Discipline
    During the 2016-2017 school year, Buffalo Public Schools suspended more than 30.7% of Black male students — nearly one in three—according to a 2018 report called “Stolen Time” by The New York Equity Coalition. About one in five of all Black students were suspended compared to about one of every 12 white students. It’s a trend that holds nationwide too. Today, our week of education topics continues with a look at the school to prison pipeline, and how the concept of Restorative Justice can be used and is being used to impart an alternative discipline system that cuts the pipeline off at the start.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: What Students Are And Aren’t Being Taught About Race
    Our week of education topics continues with Dr. Catherine Fisher Collins, the WNY representative on the NYS Board of Regents with Dave Debo to talk about race, curriculum and related matters. And then he speaks with Leah Watson of the ACLU on education and censorship of what teachers are allowed to teach.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks
    Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews. In our feature interview, Jay Moran and Thomas O’Neil White speak with Fatima Morell, Buffalo Public Schools Associate Superintendent of culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives. Dave Debo is with Antoine Johnson, director of the Fatherhood program at the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network. Thomas also interviews Melodie Baker, National Policy Director at Just Equations, a group that advocates for more equality in math and STEM. And Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Buffalo-based author Desiree Williams (and her son Cortland) on her book "Beautiful Brown Babies."
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Indigenous Film, Neighborhood Fear and Health Care Delivery
    What are the experiences of Indigenous filmmakers in an industry characterized by exclusion? The Haudenosaunee Micro-Short film Program (HMSFP) now in its second year, develops a new model for supporting underrepresented artists through direct collaboration and compensation. Jay Moran talks with Lukia Costello from Spark Filmmaker’s Collaborative and program coordinator Terry Jones. Then, Dave Debo talks about fear of being inside the Tops Market, with Malane White, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Spectrum Health Services. And Dr. Willie Underwood MD from the Buffalo Health Equity Center broadens our discussions on health disparities by looking beyond the social factors that determine health to discuss health care delivery systems and outcome monitoring.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Mothers, Fathers and Healing Soul Saturday
    Activist Le’Candice Durham talks with Thomas O’Neil-White about her Healing Soul Saturday effort to try and make sure food and other community resources for health are available in poor neighborhoods. And, Dave Debo talks about the problems that mothers and fathers face with LuAnne Brown and from the Buffalo Pre-Natal/Perinatal Network, and Antoine Johnson from their fatherhood initiative. The network works on ways to promote the health of babies and combat maternal mortality rates among Black women.
