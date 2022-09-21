Buffalo, What's Next?: Equal Pay for Women, More involvement for Jefferson Residents
Ways To Subscribe
Today is Black Women's National Equal Pay Day and Jasmine Tucker, research director at the National Women's Law Center will share some numbers with Dave Debo, on why such a day is necessary, the extent of the disparities, and what can be done about it. Then Jolanda Hill and Jerome Wright will be with Dave to recap this past weekend's land use summit looking at future development in the neighborhood around Jefferson Avenue.