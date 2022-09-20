Buffalo, What's Next?: Less Violence, More Home Ownership
Ways To Subscribe
In 2013, Kareema Morris realized that there needs to be more resources spent on finding missing, runaway, exploited & trafficked community members. Her Bury the Violence initiative has since expanded to work on ways to memorialize homicide victims, provide aid to their families and even fund their headstones. On today’s program she talks about this with Dave Debo. Ahmad Nieves jumped in when he saw a similar need: the lack of education on home ownership. His Buffalo Information Sharing Cooperative works on financial literacy programs and grass-roots programs to help reduce the low home ownership rates in Buffalo’s African American and other communities of color. He discusses it with Thomas O’Neil-White.