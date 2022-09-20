Buffalo, What's Next?: Less Violence, More Home Ownership

During the 2016-2017 school year, Buffalo Public Schools suspended more than 30.7% of Black male students — nearly one in three—according to a 2018 report called “Stolen Time” by The New York Equity Coalition. About one in five of all Black students were suspended compared to about one of every 12 white students. It’s a trend that holds nationwide too. Today, our week of education topics continues with a look at the school to prison pipeline, and how the concept of Restorative Justice can be used and is being used to impart an alternative discipline system that cuts the pipeline off at the start.

