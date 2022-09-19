Buffalo, What's Next ?: Producer Picks
In today's "Producer Picks" segment, we revisit an earlier conversation with Catherine Collins, the WNY representative on the NYS Board of Regents. She talks about teaching on race, curriculum, and as always what the community needs are along Jefferson Avenue. Then Leah Watson from the American Civil Liberties Union looks at some districts across the U.S., where increasing censorship is so strong that teachers have not been able to discuss the Tops shootings - or other racial issues- with their students.