Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Community Needs & Community Policing

Published September 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today we look at the communities needs for food and counseling and support, with the director of one of the organizations providing that relief. Dave Debo talks with Candace Moppins from The Delavan Grider Community Center on what she is still seeing the need for despite having passed the 4 month mark since the shootings.

Then former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne (removed from the force for intervening to stop violence by another officer against a handcuffed suspect) was recently quoted in a national publication as saying that President Biden is a busy man and she could gladly just take over police policy for him. On a day when the president is hosting a summit on violence including Buffalo victims- Horne is with Thomas O’Neil White to talk about changes that Buffalo needs.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Restorative Justice - Changing School Discipline
    During the 2016-2017 school year, Buffalo Public Schools suspended more than 30.7% of Black male students — nearly one in three—according to a 2018 report called “Stolen Time” by The New York Equity Coalition. About one in five of all Black students were suspended compared to about one of every 12 white students. It’s a trend that holds nationwide too. Today, our week of education topics continues with a look at the school to prison pipeline, and how the concept of Restorative Justice can be used and is being used to impart an alternative discipline system that cuts the pipeline off at the start.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: What Students Are And Aren’t Being Taught About Race
    Our week of education topics continues with Dr. Catherine Fisher Collins, the WNY representative on the NYS Board of Regents with Dave Debo to talk about race, curriculum and related matters. And then he speaks with Leah Watson of the ACLU on education and censorship of what teachers are allowed to teach.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks
    Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews. In our feature interview, Jay Moran and Thomas O’Neil White speak with Fatima Morell, Buffalo Public Schools Associate Superintendent of culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives. Dave Debo is with Antoine Johnson, director of the Fatherhood program at the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network. Thomas also interviews Melodie Baker, National Policy Director at Just Equations, a group that advocates for more equality in math and STEM. And Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Buffalo-based author Desiree Williams (and her son Cortland) on her book "Beautiful Brown Babies."
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Indigenous Film, Neighborhood Fear and Health Care Delivery
    What are the experiences of Indigenous filmmakers in an industry characterized by exclusion? The Haudenosaunee Micro-Short film Program (HMSFP) now in its second year, develops a new model for supporting underrepresented artists through direct collaboration and compensation. Jay Moran talks with Lukia Costello from Spark Filmmaker’s Collaborative and program coordinator Terry Jones. Then, Dave Debo talks about fear of being inside the Tops Market, with Malane White, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Spectrum Health Services. And Dr. Willie Underwood MD from the Buffalo Health Equity Center broadens our discussions on health disparities by looking beyond the social factors that determine health to discuss health care delivery systems and outcome monitoring.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Mothers, Fathers and Healing Soul Saturday
    Activist Le’Candice Durham talks with Thomas O’Neil-White about her Healing Soul Saturday effort to try and make sure food and other community resources for health are available in poor neighborhoods. And, Dave Debo talks about the problems that mothers and fathers face with LuAnne Brown and from the Buffalo Pre-Natal/Perinatal Network, and Antoine Johnson from their fatherhood initiative. The network works on ways to promote the health of babies and combat maternal mortality rates among Black women.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: The Emancipation Curriculum and Anti-Racist Education
    Earlier this year TIME magazine included Buffalo’s Dr. Fatima Morrell PhD in their national list of education innovators and she joins hosts Jay Moran and Thomas O’Neil White on this edition of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” She is the associate superintendent of culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives for Buffalo Public Schools, and has worked on making sure that the city’s classrooms, teachers and parents all resonate properly for students of color. In the wake of the George Floyd killing and the summer of Black Lives Matters rallies, she developed and implemented an “Emancipation Curriculum” to address systemic oppression and she says anti-racism education plays a role in violence prevention, especially after the Tops shootings.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Mental Health and Diversity
    More than three months after the shootings at the Tops Market, there is still fear and grief in the community. Jay Moran talks with Kelly Dumas, LCSW , The chief operating officer of BestSelf Behavioral Health, and Kevin Beckman, BestSelf’s Vice President of Health Home. Kelly is also chair of the will also address why it’s important to be specific in identifying and addressing race equity in your diversity goals and how to be intentional in this work and sustainability. Beckman is a LMHC a mental health counselor and addiction / substance abuse counselor.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks
    Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews with award winning art administrator Thembi Duncan, on identity and Black casting in theatre and film. Former elected official Betty Jean Grant looks at economic development, Warren Galloway on the GOP and race after this week's primary election. Also, lecturer Vicki Math on art and social studies education, and Jacqueline Cherry from the African American Cultural Center talks about dance and healing.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Equality and Diversity in Education of Young and Old
    Then Desiree Williams, a Buffalo mother and school psychologist who wrote “ Brilliant Brown Babies” a picture book showcasing how special it is to be a child of color will talk with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about why such a book is necessary and about education in general. And her young son Cortland might even join in.Melodie Baker, national policy director at Just Equations joins Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about how to re-envision the role of math in ensuring educational equity, teacher development and how students deserve multiple options for developing essential skills.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Politics, Race and Dance
    On the morning after a series of primary elections, we look at the intersection of race and politics. Does the GOP have an inherent problem with Black and Brown voters? Hear from GOP Analyst Warren Galloway, and SUNY Buffalo State Prof. Peter Yaccobucci. Also, Jacqueline Cherry, Assistant Director of Dance at the African American Cultural Center will talk about critical race theory, how the arts can help healing, and more.
