A look back at last week's Republican party primary election, and whether Carl Paladino's loss indicates a step back from his racist comments in the past. Also, how the state's newest gun laws are playing out with long lines for permits at clerks' offices statewide, and some new proposed health recommendations that say Canadians should have no more than two drinks per week, a limit that was previously just for one day. And an update on where farm food scraps go... and how many pounds of them there are in the entire state.

Listen • 13:25