A look back at last week's Republican party primary election, and whether Carl Paladino's loss indicates a step back from his racist comments in the past. Also, how the state's newest gun laws are playing out with long lines for permits at clerks' offices statewide, and some new proposed health recommendations that say Canadians should have no more than two drinks per week, a limit that was previously just for one day. And an update on where farm food scraps go... and how many pounds of them there are in the entire state.
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today a recap of openings and closings at Chautauqua, Shawfest and Kavinoky- and the management changes at Shea's. Also, there's pressure to have Canadian border officials ditch their online vaccination verification app for travelers. And Jay Moran goes behind the scenes at Artpark where 13 red dresses hang from trees, representing missing and murdered indigenous women that traditionally get little attention.
The state's teachers' unions are calling for more work to be done to prevent mass shootings and violence. Meanwhile, The Buffalo School District is being sued by someone who says they knew about the impending shooting and stabbing incident at McKinley High School last February. And join jay Moran as he goes behind the scenes with preparations for next month's Borderlands Music Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.
Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt reports that nearly one third of the state's school board members chose not to run for re-election this past year, bringing in a new crop of newcomers for this school year. Also, a ruling from the NYS taxation department says that student loan forgiveness will not be assessed as income . And Crisis Services says it has received a $7,000 surge in donations, as people react to the gang rape allegations against for Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and want to help groups that work with rape victims.
Criticism of Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, after a weekend fundraiser with likely GOP presidential aspirant Ron DeSantis of Florida. Also a look inside Austin Air, a Buffalo area manufacturer benefiting from federal COVID funding. And 400 impaired drivers have been arrested this year in Erie County, and a weekend crackdown has started to try and boost that number higher.
If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter talking about the managment changes at Shea's Buffalo Theater in light of several resignations and accusations of a toxic workplace. Also, hear Thomas O'Neil_White report on how in advance of the school year, and with an eye on what people need to do since 5/14, Black barbers in he University District are hosting an event to stress community. And Karen DeWitt lookks at the state's first round of retail cannabis licenses - being sent to those who were harmed by prosecution for marijuana offenses.
Screenwriter Keah Brown speaks about inclusion and the message of her children's book "Sam's Super Seats", about a girl with cerebral palsy. Also, one year after Kathy Hochul became governor, correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at her first year, and rhe camapign she faces in the next few months. And Carl Paladino has conceded his loss in the 23rd congressional district Republican primary.
Today we have primary election results and a look at what they mean. The state Board of Elections has a result in the 23rd Congressional district's GOP primary, and even though it says Nick Langworthy is the winner, Carl Paladino is challenging the result. Hear from Langworthy this morning, and also analysis from UB Political Science Professor Jacob Nieheisel. Also this morning, expansion of the Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo, and a strike vote at Kaleida.
An overview of today's primary elections- with a look at the entire ballot from Tom Dinki, and some analysis of the race from Ken Kruly of "PoliticsAndStuff.com". Also, the latest from Albany on new health regulations for schools- including fewer- almost no- face masks and quarantining requirements.
Following the ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia two weekends ago, WBFO's Tom Dinki takes an in-depth look at Christian nationalism. Also, a preview of Tuesday's rare August primary that includes some hotly contested races. And hear why it's been a good summer for Olcott Beach in Niagara County.