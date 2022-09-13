Buffalo, What's Next?: Healing, and Finding Food
Kelly Whitfield, Executive Director and Founder Healing Hub of NY, Inc. Whitfield is a leader with Voice Buffalo and knows trauma. She was adopted into an abusive family as a baby, suffered a debilitating car crash (she took college classes in a wheelchair), was in an adult abusive relationship, and suffered the loss of a child, addiction and chronic illness - and will talk with Jay Moran about ways to heal. Then attorney and government reform advocate Kevin Gaughan will talk with Dave Debo about food access in advance of a Food Equity conference he's convening at Seneca One October 12th.