Buffalo, What's Next?: Healing, and Finding Food

Earlier this year TIME magazine included Buffalo’s Dr. Fatima Morrell PhD in their national list of education innovators and she joins hosts Jay Moran and Thomas O’Neil White on this edition of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” She is the associate superintendent of culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives for Buffalo Public Schools, and has worked on making sure that the city’s classrooms, teachers and parents all resonate properly for students of color. In the wake of the George Floyd killing and the summer of Black Lives Matters rallies, she developed and implemented an “Emancipation Curriculum” to address systemic oppression and she says anti-racism education plays a role in violence prevention, especially after the Tops shootings.

Listen • 59:57