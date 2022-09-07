Theater Talk: Unhappiness continues at Shea's; Kavinoky opens ROCK OF AGES; Alleyway has MAGNOLIA BALLET in previews

The day-to-day toxic work environment (shouting, desk pounding, belittling) at Shea's Performing Arts Center that has been the subject of articles in the Buffalo News as well as on Anthony's theatertalkbuffalo.com blog continues to be a sore point with the staff who report on a regular basis. Read more here.

Meanwhile, Covid continues to wreak havoc on the theater community, shutting down the opening week of NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT at MusicalFare with a rather large cast of 16 sidelined for a week. The new opening date is now Wednesday, September 14 (see listings below).

CURTAIN UP! is the annual opening of the Buffalo and Western New York theater season, and this year it's on Friday, September 16. (Note: On that one night, to accomodate "dinner and a show" (if you want) all shows begin at 8:00 pm.

Some theaters are opening early, before the 16th. For example, you can take in ROCK OF AGES - a "jukebox musical" set to pop/rock music of the 80s (think Foreigner and Journey et. al.) at D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre. Read Peter's review here.

American Repertory Theatre's PARADIGM BOMB is scheduled to open tonight, September 9. MusicalFare rescheduled NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT by brothers George and Ira Gershwin to open now on September 14. At the Alleyway, MAGNOLIA BALLET is in previews starting tonight, September 9, with opening night set for on September 14. MAKING GOD LAUGH at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre; MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES at Road Less Traveled Productions; and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND also open "a day early" on Thursday September 15 (see listings below).

And up at Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre, PIPPIN, starring Sean Ryan, is on now and runs through September 18. Again, note that on Friday, September 16 (Curtain Up!) shows that usually begin at 7:30 are scheduled that one night to begin at 8:00 pm. Call your venue if in doubt.

BUFFALO AND WNY LISTINGS (alphabetical by show):

BABUSHKA! an improv duo performance by Todd Benzin & Don Gervasi, on Stage at the Alleyway Cabaret (on the Main Street side) Friday, September 16 (Curtain Up!) at 8:00; Saturday September 17 at 7:30 pm https://www.alleyway.com/show/babushka 716.852.2600 alleyway.com

BABUSHKA! BLURB: Babushka! is a two-man long-form improv show that has been a summertime favorite at Buffalo Infringement Festival since 2010. With over 50 years of improv comedy experience combined, Todd Benzin & Don Gervasi create an entirely improvised one-hour play based on a single audience suggestion, playing all the characters themselves, on-the-spot.

CHURCH & STATE, a play by Jason Odell Williams, directed by Ross Hewitt, presented by Ujima Company, September 16 - October 2, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 4. Lorna C. Hill Theater at Ujima Theatre Company 429 Plymouth Avenue Buffalo, New York 14213 ujimacoinc.org (716) 281-0092.

CHURCH & STATE BLURB: A powerful, funny and timely political drama that tackles how religion, guns, and social media influence politics and politicians, “Church & State” takes place three days before one U.S. Senator’s bid for re-election - in the wake of another school shooting. The tragedy results in a life-altering crisis of faith, triggering an off-the-cuff comment which sends the entire campaign into a tailspin. His wife and campaign manager try to contain the damage, but in a country where religion influences politics and politics have become a religion, how do you reach the people and stay true to yourself? A timely and fast-paced story that is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and uplifting. ***CONTENT/TRIGGER WARNING***: This play contains references to gun violence, and gunshot sounds.

DOUBT, A PARABLE, play by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Josie DiVincenzo, Steve Copps, Solange Gosselin, and Davida Evette Tolbert, September 16 – October 9, Thursday - Saturday 7:30 (except Curtain Up! Friday), Saturdays at 3:00, Sundays at 2:00. The Irish Classical Theatre Company is at The Andrews Theatre 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 directly across Main Street from Shea's Performing Arts Center (716) 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

DOUBT, A PARABLE BLURB: Winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize, and Tony Award for Best Play, Doubt, A Parable follows the fallout after Sister Aloysius, a Bronx Catholic school principal in 1964, suspects a young priest of having inappropriate relations with a male student. Through 90 uninterrupted minutes, audiences will delve into the murky waters of provocation and moral uncertainty. Award-Winning Actress and Director Victoria Pérez makes her ICTC directorial debut with this gripping American play, starring Josie DiVincenzo, Steve Copps, Solange Gosselin, and Davida Evette Tolbert.

MAGNOLIA BALLET, a new play by Terry Guest, directed by Carlos R.A. Jones, starring Richard Satterwhite, Nigel Reynolds, Dennis Anthony Wilson, and Shawn Adiletta, presented by the Alleyway Theatre, with all evening performances at 7:30 pm, including Pay What You Can Previews Sept 9, 10, 11, 13, Opening Night: September 14, Regular run performances Thursday - Saturday September 15 - October 1 [Note Curtain Up! September 16 is at 8:00] with one afternoon matinee: September 24 at 3:30 pm at One Curtain Up Alley (between Pearl and Main along the back wall of Shea's) Buffalo NY 14202 716.852.2600 alleyway.com

MAGNOLIA BALLET BLURB: A Southern gothic fable melding drama, dance, poetry, and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism, and the love between a Black queer kid and his father. Ezekiel is a Black teenager with a secret that threatens to destroy his already broken home. He’s haunted by the ghosts of racism, homophobia, and toxic masculinity—the same ghosts that have plagued men in Georgia for generations, including his emotionally distant father. But when he discovers a trove of forbidden love letters among his late grandfather’s belongings, Ezekiel begins to believe that the only way to fight these multi-generational ghosts is to burn everything to the ground.

MAKING GOD LAUGH, a "comedy/drama" by Sean Grennan, directed by Jay Desiderio, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre , starring Lisa Hinca, Michael Breen, Audrey Grout, Vincent Barile, and Caleb Paxton. September 15 - November 6 on select days (see website) with evening show dinner at 6 and show at 7:30, matinée show dinner at 1 and show at 2:30. Theater is located within Bobby J's Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/desiderio-s-dinner-theatre.

MAKING GOD LAUGH BLURB: This is a family comedy/drama that takes place in four scenes, each ten years apart, set at various holidays. Starting in 1980, the newly “launched” kids (a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former star football player) all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The “empty nest” parents contend with their own changes too, as old family rituals and dubious recipes are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. Over the course of thirty years worth of celebrations- Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years Eve and Easter- we see how, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. “If you want to make god laugh, tell him your plans...”

MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES, a play by Michael Mitnick, directed by John Hurley, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Ben Michael Moran, Peter Palmisano, David Marciniak, Wendy Hall, Greg Howze, and Nick Lama. September 15 - October 16. Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 (except Curtain Up! Friday at 8) Sundays at 2. RLTP 456 Main Street, Buffalo, 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES BLURB: The true story of Richard Lancelyn Green, the world’s foremost scholar on Sherlock Holmes. After spending two decades searching for a box containing the missing papers of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Green came close to unlocking the secrets behind Holmes’ creator through unpublished stories about the world’s greatest detective. With multiple suspects and competing motives, Green dies under “mysterious circumstances” which raises questions that may be answered only by Holmes himself. Mysterious Circumstances uses breathtaking theatricality and magic to uncover the mystery behind this true crime. Based on the New Yorker article "Mysterious Circumastances" by David Grann.

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, the 2012 Broadway musical with music by brothers George and Ira Gershwin and book by Joe DiPietro, set in the Prohibition era, directed by Chris Kelly, presented by MusicalFare, starring 16 favorite MusicalFare artists. MusicalFare Theatre c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com. Runtime: 2 hours, 35 minutes including one intermission.

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT BLURB: Girls! Gangsters! GERSHWIN! They're all here in this smash-hit musical comedy for the ages with songs including the title song, plus "Someone To Watch Over Me," "S Wonderful," "Fascinatin' Rhythm," "Lady Be Good," and "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off."

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, a musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, directed by Naila Ansari, presented by Shea's, September 15 - October 2, Thursdays-Fridays at 7:30 (except Curtain Up! at 8), Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2. Shea's 710 Main Theatre (710 Maint Street corner Tupper, Buffalo, NY (716) 847-1410 sheas.org Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes without intermission.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND BLURB: From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime) comes the highly original and theatrical Caribbean-based musical. "Once On This Island" is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is based on the 1985 novel "My Love, My Love," or, "The Peasant Girl" by Rosa Guy, a Caribbean-set retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Little Mermaid." It concerns a peasant girl in the French Antilles who falls in love with a rich boy and makes a deal with the gods to save his life.

THE PARADIGM BOMB, a new play by Matthew LaChiusa, directed by Monish Bhattacharyya, presented by ART/WNY, starring Charles McGregor, Suzanne Hibbard, and Victor Morales, runs September 9th - October 1st, Thursdays-Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 5 pm. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

THE PARADIGM BOMB BLURB: The narrative behind "Paradigm Bomb" focuses on how individuals can become radicalized. Spiritual community leader Pastor Rhonda Henderson, after sitting in on the company's workshop rehearsal for Paradigm Bomb, commented the piece was "eye opening" in that audiences are felt to be part of a jury, and this then empowers viewers to understand and choose to forgive or condemn the main character. Pastor Henderson believes this piece should be seen by the whole community at large.

PIPPIN, the 1972 musical by Stephen Schwartz, directed by Christopher Parada, presented by Curtain Up Productions, starring Sean Ryan, runs September 8 - 18, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3:00, at the Historic Lockport Palace Theatre 2 East Ave. Lockport, NY 14094 716.438.1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org

PIPPIN BLURB: Pippin is the son of fabled Emperor Charlemagne who goes on a quest to discover meaning and eventually finds a sort of happiness.

ROCK OF AGES, the jukebox rock musical, with book by Chris D’Arienzo and “music and lyrics by a bunch of really sweet 80’s bands,” directed and choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato, presented by D'Youville College's Kavinoky Theatre, opened Friday and runs through September 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, also Saturdays 3:30, and Sundays 2, at 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201. 716.829.7668 kavinokytheatre.com

ROCK OF AGES BLURB: A small-town girl and a city boy meet on the Sunset Strip while pursuing their Hollywood dreams. This hit musical features songs from the 1980’s including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Shadows of the Night”, and “I’ve Been Waiting for a Girl Like You”.

THE SHAWFESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS INCLUDES:

(Note, visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, ande times)

NOTE: Mask use is optional and proof of vaccination is not required by Shawfest. However, it is required to enter Canada. Download and fill out your ARRIVECAN app (get it on Google Play or the App Store) prior to your border crossing.

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw

Opens Saturday Aug 20 at 6

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (11:30 am Lunchtime One-Act) at the Royal George Theatre

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton opens Sun Aug 21 at 11:30 am

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw is a three act play dealing with a host of (still contemporary) issues.

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE) opens Fri Aug 19 at 6

THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

The Stratford Festival recommends downloading their Visitors Guide to discover information about Shows, Forum Events, Special Performances, Speakers & Panels, Workshops, Tours & Exhibits and much more. Click here: https://cds.stratfordfestival.ca/uploadedFiles/2022-Visitors-Guide.pdf

Read Peter's preview of the 2022 summer season here.

Read Peter's review of the three by Shakespeare currently in repertory at Stratford here.

Read Peter's review of three more modern shows - CHICAGO, EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE, and LITTLE WOMEN here.

The Stratford musical this summer is

CHICAGO by Kander & Ebb & Fosse

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Festival Theatre

The comedy this summer is

THE MISER by Moliere

Runs through OCT 29 at The Festival Theatre

The family show this summer is

LITTLE WOMEN (a modern adaptation of the Luisa May Alcott classic)

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Avon Theatre

And there are three Shakespeare plays

RICHARD III

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

HAMLET

Runs Through OCT 28 at The Festival Theatre

And there are four “Modern” plays this summer at Stratford:

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE at the Studio Theatre

Runs Through OCT 01

HAMLET-911

Runs JUL 28 - OCT 02 at the Studio Theatre

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN

Runs through OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

1939

Runs through OCT 29 at the Studio Theatre

SHEA'S 2022-2023 SEASON is only two months away!

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.