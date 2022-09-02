Today we have primary election results and a look at what they mean. The state Board of Elections has a result in the 23rd Congressional district's GOP primary, and even though it says Nick Langworthy is the winner, Carl Paladino is challenging the result. Hear from Langworthy this morning, and also analysis from UB Political Science Professor Jacob Nieheisel. Also this morning, expansion of the Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo, and a strike vote at Kaleida.
An overview of today's primary elections- with a look at the entire ballot from Tom Dinki, and some analysis of the race from Ken Kruly of "PoliticsAndStuff.com". Also, the latest from Albany on new health regulations for schools- including fewer- almost no- face masks and quarantining requirements.
Following the ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia two weekends ago, WBFO's Tom Dinki takes an in-depth look at Christian nationalism. Also, a preview of Tuesday's rare August primary that includes some hotly contested races. And hear why it's been a good summer for Olcott Beach in Niagara County.
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, today with Buffalo's Jonathan Young, appearing in the national tour "Pretty Woman." Also, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is out with a plan to address a staffing "crisis" after first denying there was one. And during their contract talks, a labor union survey shows 70 percent of Kaleida Health surveys have considered quitting their job. Chautauqua Institution is pressing for a state law change to make security staff there fully armed Peace Officers and there is pressure on Gov. Hochul to appoint a new Chief Judge of the NYS Court of Appeals.
WBFO's Tom Dinki looks at the connection between politics and religion- and dives into the issue of whether events like this past weekend's Reawaken America tour in Batavia could lead to having churches lose their tax exempt status. Also, a look at sensory hours with dimmer lights and quieter sounds at the Erie County Fair. And Karen DeWitt looks at NYS budget forecasts that have turned a little bleak now.
Opponents to the city council's new maps are pushing back against Mayor Brown's contention that they don't diminish minority voting power. Applications for survivor aid are being taken, but Thomas O'Neil White brings us the story of one person who was at the Tops Market on May 14 who says it isn't coming soon enough. Also new statistics on how often border control officers discriminate against travelers. =, and information on whether service dogs and therapy dogs are both allowed at the Erie County Fair.
This morning, we have stories about redistricting on two fronts: now that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has approved the new city council redistricting maps, the Our City Buffalo group will go forth with plans for a lawsuit to stop it. Meanwhile, some disputes over the new state assembly lines inger and will trigger the drawing of new lines next year. Also news of big money for the Buffalo waterfront including facilities for Great Lakes passenger cruise ships.
Hear WBFO's Tom Dinki go in-depth on this weekend's Re-Awaken America tour in Batavia, Also, hear from people inside the Tops Market 3-months ago. Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hainesworth reflects on the Salman Rushdie attack at Chautauqua Institution , where she was scheduled to be the next speaker after him. And WBFO's Emyle Watkins looks at the new disability access features at the Erie County Fair.
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk— today with Anthony and Peter alook at Hamlet, Richard III and other offerings at Stratford and beyond. Also, a look inside the ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia, with a mix of religion, politics and conspiracy theories. From Albany, correspondent Karen DeWitt reports on the latest polling in a volatile NYS Governor's race.
WBFO's Jay Moran goes behind the scenes at Torn Space Theater's latest installation at Silo City. A major Canadian gun smuggling ring bringing guns from the U.S. to southern Ontario has been busted up by Canadian auhtorities. There's word of a looming court fight over state assembly districts for next year. Gov. Hochul signs a bill honoring Holocaust survivors.