Buffalo, What's Next?: Indigenous Film, Neighborhood Fear and Health Care Delivery

What are the experiences of Indigenous filmmakers in an industry characterized by exclusion? The Haudenosaunee Micro-Short film Program (HMSFP) now in its second year, develops a new model for supporting underrepresented artists through direct collaboration and compensation. Jay Moran talks with Lukia Costello from Spark Filmmaker’s Collaborative and program coordinator Terry Jones.

Then, Dave Debo talks about fear of being inside the Tops Market, with Malane White, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Spectrum Health Services. And Dr. Willie Underwood MD from the Buffalo Health Equity Center broadens our discussions on health disparities by looking beyond the social factors that determine health to discuss health care delivery systems and outcome monitoring.