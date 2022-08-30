WBFO Brief Tuesday August 30, 2022
Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt reports that nearly one third of the state's school board members chose not to run for re-election this past year, bringing in a new crop of newcomers for this school year. Also, a ruling from the NYS taxation department says that student loan forgiveness will not be assessed as income . And Crisis Services says it has received a $7,000 surge in donations, as people react to the gang rape allegations against for Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and want to help groups that work with rape victims.