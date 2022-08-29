Mental Health and Diversity

More than three months after the shootings at the Tops Market, there is still fear and grief in the community. Jay Moran talks with Kelly Dumas, LCSW , The chief operating officer of BestSelf Behavioral Health, and Kevin Beckman, BestSelf’s Vice President of Health Home. Kelly is also chair of the will also address why it’s important to be specific in identifying and addressing race equity in your diversity goals and how to be intentional in this work and sustainability. Beckman is a LMHC a mental health counselor and addiction / substance abuse counselor.