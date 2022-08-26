WBFO Brief Friday August 26, 2022

If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter talking about the managment changes at Shea's Buffalo Theater in light of several resignations and accusations of a toxic workplace. Also, hear Thomas O'Neil_White report on how in advance of the school year, and with an eye on what people need to do since 5/14, Black barbers in he University District are hosting an event to stress community. And Karen DeWitt lookks at the state's first round of retail cannabis licenses - being sent to those who were harmed by prosecution for marijuana offenses.