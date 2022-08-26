Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks

It has been three months since the mass shootings occurred and Imam Fajri Ansari will talk about community healing and what is still needed. NAACP Buffalo President Mark Blue will continue the discussion about community needs, and outline ways that anyone who was at the Tops Market during the shooting or lost an immediate family member there can apply for help from the 5/14 Survivors fund, which begins taking applications today (8/16).

