Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks
Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews with award winning art administrator Thembi Duncan, on identity and Black casting in theatre and film. Former elected official Betty Jean Grant looks at economic development, Warren Galloway on the GOP and race after this week's primary election. Also, lecturer Vicki Math on art and social studies education, and Jacqueline Cherry from the African American Cultural Center talks about dance and healing.