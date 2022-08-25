Buffalo, What's Next?: Equality and Diversity in Education of Young and Old

Then Desiree Williams, a Buffalo mother and school psychologist who wrote “ Brilliant Brown Babies” a picture book showcasing how special it is to be a child of color will talk with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about why such a book is necessary and about education in general. And her young son Cortland might even join in.

Melodie Baker, national policy director at Just Equations joins Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about how to re-envision the role of math in ensuring educational equity, teacher development and how students deserve multiple options for developing essential skills.