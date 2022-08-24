WBFO Brief Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Today we have primary election results and a look at what they mean.
The state Board of Elections has a result in the 23rd Congressional district's GOP primary, and even though it says Nick Langworthy is the winner, Carl Paladino is challenging the result. Hear from Langworthy this morning, and also analysis from UB Political Science Professor Jacob Nieheisel. Also this morning, expansion of the Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo, and a strike vote at Kaleida.