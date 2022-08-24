© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Published August 24, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
Today we have primary election results and a look at what they mean.
The state Board of Elections has a result in the 23rd Congressional district's GOP primary, and even though it says Nick Langworthy is the winner, Carl Paladino is challenging the result. Hear from Langworthy this morning, and also analysis from UB Political Science Professor Jacob Nieheisel. Also this morning, expansion of the Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo, and a strike vote at Kaleida.

Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday August 16, 202-
    This morning, we have stories about redistricting on two fronts: now that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has approved the new city council redistricting maps, the Our City Buffalo group will go forth with plans for a lawsuit to stop it. Meanwhile, some disputes over the new state assembly lines inger and will trigger the drawing of new lines next year. Also news of big money for the Buffalo waterfront including facilities for Great Lakes passenger cruise ships.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday August 15, 2022
    Hear WBFO's Tom Dinki go in-depth on this weekend's Re-Awaken America tour in Batavia, Also, hear from people inside the Tops Market 3-months ago. Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hainesworth reflects on the Salman Rushdie attack at Chautauqua Institution , where she was scheduled to be the next speaker after him. And WBFO's Emyle Watkins looks at the new disability access features at the Erie County Fair.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday August 12, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk— today with Anthony and Peter alook at Hamlet, Richard III and other offerings at Stratford and beyond. Also, a look inside the ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia, with a mix of religion, politics and conspiracy theories. From Albany, correspondent Karen DeWitt reports on the latest polling in a volatile NYS Governor's race.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday August 11, 2022
    WBFO's Jay Moran goes behind the scenes at Torn Space Theater's latest installation at Silo City. A major Canadian gun smuggling ring bringing guns from the U.S. to southern Ontario has been busted up by Canadian auhtorities. There's word of a looming court fight over state assembly districts for next year. Gov. Hochul signs a bill honoring Holocaust survivors.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
    The public response to Monkeypox is bringing back memories of the early AIDS crisis for some of the region's LGBTQ community. Also, a retrospective of the last year since then Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resigantion after sexual harassment allegations. And a new effort to combat domestic terrorism in NYS with each county now being required to come up with a special plan to thwart events like the Tops shooting of May 14.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday August 9, 2022
    Hear from a Chautauqua County family struggling with the statewide shortage of home care aides- especially in rural areas. Also, the debate over farm wages and new overtime qualifications has made for another issue in the Governor's race. And there are plans to expand the wetlands at Woodlawn Beach State Park.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday August, 8, 2022
    The Canadian freeze on handgun purchases is being put in place sooner, with an administrative ban on the import and export of guns from the U.S. NY is stockpiling masks and COVID tests, in case there is a surge. Also, demolition of Cayuga homes in Central NY despite protests from Native American clan leaders, and a push to have youth and children vaccinated.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday August 5, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk— today with Anthony and Peter at The Shaw Festival and Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Also, WBFO's Tom Dinki on the latest in talks between Kaleida Health and their labor unions. WBFO's Mike Desmond has a look at the disconnect between COVID in the community and what'sbeing reported in health statistics statistics, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is speaking out (again) on bail reform.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday August 4, 2022
    Today we have many voices from a contentious public hearing on the city's proposed new council districts— that included a shouting match in which Mayor Bryon Brown misgendered an audience member several times. Also, Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at the expansion of who can deliver vaccines against Monkeypox in a state that has about a quarter of the nation's cases.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief August 3, 2022
    Hear NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett talking about monkeypox and the new statewide emergency. Also Jay Moran takes you behind the scenes for rehearsals at Inclusive Theater of Buffalo's one act play festival. MusicalFare cancels the remaining performances of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder", and Elderwood pays a fine after federal prosecutors accused them of billing irregularities.
