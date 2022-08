The public response to Monkeypox is bringing back memories of the early AIDS crisis for some of the region's LGBTQ community. Also, a retrospective of the last year since then Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resigantion after sexual harassment allegations. And a new effort to combat domestic terrorism in NYS with each county now being required to come up with a special plan to thwart events like the Tops shooting of May 14.

Listen • 11:37