Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Three Perspectives on Education

Published August 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Educator Vicki Math will discuss using African-inspired art, music and literature to teach Black history. And we’ll be joined by Eva Doyle, the author and former school teacher who has been chronicling the history of Black life in Buffalo for over 40 years.

Host Jay Moran will hear from Ann Ryan of Read To Succeed Buffalo. She’ll offer a look at some of the stark realities of how many children are falling behind in reading skills and what that could mean for their lives. She’ll also provide a glimpse at some successful solutions.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Politics, Food availability and Diversity
    The latest reporting from WBFO’s Tom Dinki on right wing politics, extremism and racism after the weekend’s Re-Awaken America event in Batavia. Also, Jay Moran with Stan Martin of CAI Global, Ebony White from the  African American Health Equity Task Force, and Alex Wright of the African Heritage Food Co-Op. , reflecting on some of the health disparity issues- especially food apartheid-- raised at this weekend’s Igniting Hope conference at the University at Buffalo. And Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks with Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo from Evergreen Health on DEI, tokenism, equity and ensuring everyone has a seat at the table.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producers’ Picks- highlights of important recent interviews
    In this week’s “Buffalo, What’s Next” producers’ picks we bring you highlights of recent interviews with educator Duncan Kirkwood on resilience, Dr. Timothy Murphy MD and Rev. Diann Holt on health disparities, and Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, Executive Director of Partnership for the Public Good about their annual community agenda program, to focus on issues facing Buffalo and Western New York.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Supporting Children through Trauma and the Connective Power of Legos
     Children are synonymous with Legos. In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?”, we explore what is needed to support children through trauma with school social worker Veronica Golden and we visit with local artist Bianca McGraw who works through her own trauma by painting with coffee. She also tapped into the Lego building craze as a way to honor the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
    Buffalo, What's Next: Understanding Health Equity Data and Research 
     What is health equity, how do we measure it, and what can we do to balance the scales? In this episode, Dr. Tim Murphy, Director of the UB Community Health Equity Research Institute which was created in response to race based health disparities, especially among Black people on the East Side, breaks it down for us in a way we can all understand.
    Buffalo, What's Next?:  Understanding Resilience 
     In this episode, Speaker, Trainer, and Author Duncan Kirkwood talks about his global resilience advocacy work and empowering young people, parents, and communities.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: More on Redistricting and Partnership for the Public Good
    In this episode, Dave Debo welcomes back Russell Weaver, Ph.D. from Cornell IRL to continue the discussion on redistricting after the Mayor’s public hearing and our extensive discussions last week. Jay Moran talks with Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, Executive Director of Partnership for the Public Good about PPG’s annual effort, through its community agenda program, to focus on issues facing Buffalo and Western New York.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer's Picks August 5, 2022
    Listen to our first “producers' pick” program with highlights of recent interviews. Today, we feature neighborhood elder Cliff Bell, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, the author of "How to be an Anti-Racist". Sonya Tareke from E for All Buffalo, and former Buffalo Bill Marlon Kerner of Entrepreneurs Forever chat about business mentorship. And we get a short recap of this past week's public hearings about the city of Buffalo's re-districting plan, and hear again from Buffalo-based playwright Gary Earl Ross.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Public Voice in Redistricting
    Buffalo, New York is going through the arduous process of redistricting, which requires opportunity for public input on the proposed plan. “Buffalo, What’s Next?” recaps a particularly contentious mayoral hearing which included both supporters of the plan and others who say it will dilute Black voting power in the city.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Entrepreneurship – A Catalyst for Change
    The entrepreneurial spirit often comes up in a “Buffalo, What’s Next?” conversation. This episode leans in even more as Jay Moran examines challenges and opportunities for small business owners with Marlon Kerner, community leader and former Buffalo Bill. Kerner serves as the Community Director of Entrepreneurs Forever, an organization focused on harnessing the power of networking to build small business capacity. Joining them is Sonya Tareke, Program Manager of EforAll, Buffalo chapter, which aims to empower local entrepreneurs to grow their business through engagement with the community.
    Buffalo, What's Next: A Community Divided and Opportunity for Change
    In this episode of "Buffalo, What's Next?" Jay Moran explores historical context of a community divided by the Kensington Expressway with local elder, Cliff Bell. Dave Debo examines health inequity and lingering community concerns after the recent racially motivated shooting on the East Side with Rev. Diann Holt.
