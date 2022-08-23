Buffalo, What's Next?: Three Perspectives on Education

Educator Vicki Math will discuss using African-inspired art, music and literature to teach Black history. And we’ll be joined by Eva Doyle, the author and former school teacher who has been chronicling the history of Black life in Buffalo for over 40 years.

Host Jay Moran will hear from Ann Ryan of Read To Succeed Buffalo. She’ll offer a look at some of the stark realities of how many children are falling behind in reading skills and what that could mean for their lives. She’ll also provide a glimpse at some successful solutions.