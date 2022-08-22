Buffalo, What's Next?: Police training and community needs

Thembi Duncan is the director of arts engagement and education at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and will speak of Shea’s award winning body language training program for police and other ways to synthesize theatre, American history and social justice.

Betty Jean Grant was a close friend of shooting victim Kat Massey and has worked in the community on several projects. She leads the “We are Women Warriors” group. She is also a former member of the Buffalo City Council, The Erie County Legislature, The Buffalo Board of Education and ran for Mayor of the city of Buffalo in the Democratic primary in 2017 on a platform of more attention to and better investment in Buffalo’s East side.