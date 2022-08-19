WBFO Brief Friday August 19, 2022

If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, today with Buffalo's Jonathan Young, appearing in the national tour "Pretty Woman." Also, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is out with a plan to address a staffing "crisis" after first denying there was one. And during their contract talks, a labor union survey shows 70 percent of Kaleida Health surveys have considered quitting their job. Chautauqua Institution is pressing for a state law change to make security staff there fully armed Peace Officers and there is pressure on Gov. Hochul to appoint a new Chief Judge of the NYS Court of Appeals.