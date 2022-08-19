© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.
WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Friday August 19, 2022

Published August 19, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, today with Buffalo's Jonathan Young, appearing in the national tour "Pretty Woman." Also, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is out with a plan to address a staffing "crisis" after first denying there was one. And during their contract talks, a labor union survey shows 70 percent of Kaleida Health surveys have considered quitting their job. Chautauqua Institution is pressing for a state law change to make security staff there fully armed Peace Officers and there is pressure on Gov. Hochul to appoint a new Chief Judge of the NYS Court of Appeals.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday August 11, 2022
    WBFO's Jay Moran goes behind the scenes at Torn Space Theater's latest installation at Silo City. A major Canadian gun smuggling ring bringing guns from the U.S. to southern Ontario has been busted up by Canadian auhtorities. There's word of a looming court fight over state assembly districts for next year. Gov. Hochul signs a bill honoring Holocaust survivors.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
    The public response to Monkeypox is bringing back memories of the early AIDS crisis for some of the region's LGBTQ community. Also, a retrospective of the last year since then Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resigantion after sexual harassment allegations. And a new effort to combat domestic terrorism in NYS with each county now being required to come up with a special plan to thwart events like the Tops shooting of May 14.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday August 9, 2022
    Hear from a Chautauqua County family struggling with the statewide shortage of home care aides- especially in rural areas. Also, the debate over farm wages and new overtime qualifications has made for another issue in the Governor's race. And there are plans to expand the wetlands at Woodlawn Beach State Park.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday August, 8, 2022
    The Canadian freeze on handgun purchases is being put in place sooner, with an administrative ban on the import and export of guns from the U.S. NY is stockpiling masks and COVID tests, in case there is a surge. Also, demolition of Cayuga homes in Central NY despite protests from Native American clan leaders, and a push to have youth and children vaccinated.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday August 5, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk— today with Anthony and Peter at The Shaw Festival and Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Also, WBFO's Tom Dinki on the latest in talks between Kaleida Health and their labor unions. WBFO's Mike Desmond has a look at the disconnect between COVID in the community and what'sbeing reported in health statistics statistics, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is speaking out (again) on bail reform.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday August 4, 2022
    Today we have many voices from a contentious public hearing on the city's proposed new council districts— that included a shouting match in which Mayor Bryon Brown misgendered an audience member several times. Also, Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at the expansion of who can deliver vaccines against Monkeypox in a state that has about a quarter of the nation's cases.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief August 3, 2022
    Hear NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett talking about monkeypox and the new statewide emergency. Also Jay Moran takes you behind the scenes for rehearsals at Inclusive Theater of Buffalo's one act play festival. MusicalFare cancels the remaining performances of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder", and Elderwood pays a fine after federal prosecutors accused them of billing irregularities.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday August 2, 2022
    The latest on the 9-88 crisis hotline, a new method of getting urgent mmental health and suicide counseling, similar to 9-11. Also good polling numbers for statewide Democratic party incumbents, and the push for flight safety years after the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Aug. 1, 2022
    A mandatory gun buyback begins in Canada and Toronto correspondent Dan Karpenchuk explains how the program works. Also the 8th anniversary of Buffalo's Slow Roll, Kaleida workers on the job without a contract and Rochester says farewell to a murdered police officer.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday July 29, 2022
    If it's Friday— It's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter reviewing shows after recent trips to Stratford Ont, and NYC. Also, former University at Buffalo men’s basketball players have found a wayto honor the victims of the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market shooting during their play in The Basketball Tournament airing on ESPN. Also new laws and initiatives for paratransit users, a pushback against monkeypox dis-information, and how once again bail reform has become a big issue in the NY governor's race.
Load More