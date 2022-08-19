© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.
Theater_Talk.jpg
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Mary Rodgers tell-all autobiography to be released, Buffalo's Jonathan Young in PRETTY WOMAN national tour

Published August 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Buffalo's Jonathan Young is in PRETTY WOMAN.jpg
Jonathan Young on Facebook
Buffalo's Jonathan Young is in PRETTY WOMAN covering three roles - Alfredo, Edward, and Philip

Theater Talk eagerly awaits the release date of the autobiography of Mary Rodgers (daughter of Richard Rodgers of Rodgers and Hammerstein fame, childhood friend and for a time in a "trial marriage" with Stephen Sondheim). It's aptly titled "Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers." Finally published 8 years after her death, it was co-authored by New York Times critic Jesse Green. Listen to a conversation with Green on NPR's All Things Considered here.

https://www.npr.org/2022/08/11/1116318854/mary-rodgers-memoir-shy-jesse-green

By the way, Jesse Green went to the Stratford Festival and loved it. You can read his piece in The New York Times here:

For more on Stratford and the plays, many of which continue through October, scroll down to THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS where you can find a link to Peter's survey of Stratford's season.

And Theater Talk salutes Buffalo native Jonathan Young (lead image), son of Artie Awards Committee member Kathy Rizzo Young. A graduate of Baldwin Wallace college, Jonathan joined the national tour of PRETTY WOMAN in the Spring as a swing and then was invited to step into character roles this summer. And so, Jonathan is now covering three PRETTY WOMAN roles of Alfredo (the opera singer), Edward Lewis ("the Richard Gere role") and Philip Stucky ("the Jason Alexander role"). He is thrilled to be covering Adam Pascal (of RENT fame) who usually plays the role of Edward.

_____

CONTINUING IN BUFFALO

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM by Shakespeare, directed by Brian Cavanagh, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, the second of their 47th season offerings, opened July 28 and runs through August 21, Tuesdays through Sundays promptly at 7:15 pm (off Mondays) on the newly dedicated “Saul Elkin Stage” on “Shakespeare Hill” in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden (199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14222 for your GPS). These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash for an intermission donation, merch, and a jewelry raffle). Also, bring a lawn chair or blanket, a jacket for after the sun sets, snacks and beverages of your choice, and maybe some bug spray and a flashlight (for the walk back to the car). (Stretch-golf-cart rides are provided between the hill and Rumsey Road.) Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD On Mondays (when the production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM takes the night off), you might catch THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD, free touring performances of Shakespeare scenes throughout Western New York presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. For details visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2022-tour-locations/ Performances continue for one more Monday at 7:00 pm .

· Monday August 22: Galanti Park, Lackawanna.

_____

SHAWFESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

(Note, visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, ande times)

Shaw Festival Theatre NOTE: Mask use is optional and proof of vaccination is not required by Shawfest. However, it is required to enter Canada. Download and fill out your ARRIVECAN app (get it on Google Play or the App Store) prior to your border crossing.

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw

Opens Saturday Aug 20 at 6

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (11:30 am Lunchtime One-Act) at the Royal George Theatre

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton opens Sun Aug 21 at 11:30 am

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw is a three act play dealing with a host of (still contemporary) issues.

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE) opens Fri Aug 19 at 6

_____

THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

The Stratford Festival recommends downloading their Visitors Guide to discover information about Shows, Forum Events, Special Performances, Speakers & Panels, Workshops, Tours & Exhibits and much more. Click here: https://cds.stratfordfestival.ca/uploadedFiles/2022-Visitors-Guide.pdf

Read Peter's preview of the 2022 summer season here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/07/the-stratford-festival-is-back-celebrating-diversity-with-a-full-season-of-world-class-shakespeare-mixed-with-premieres-by-contemporary-canadian-playwrights/

Read Peter's review of the three by Shakespeare currently in repertory at Stratford here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/08/a-trip-to-stratford-part-i-all-shakespeare/

The Stratford musical this summer is

CHICAGO by Kander & Ebb & Fosse

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Festival Theatre

The comedy this summer is

THE MISER by Moliere

Runs AUG 09 - OCT 29 at The Festival Theatre

The family show this summer is

LITTLE WOMEN (a modern adaptation of the Luisa May Alcott classic)

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Avon Theatre

And there are three Shakespeare plays

RICHARD III

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

HAMLET

Runs Through OCT 28 at The Festival Theatre

And there are four “Modern” plays this summer at Stratford:

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE at the Studio Theatre

Runs Through OCT 01

HAMLET-911

Runs JUL 28 - OCT 02 at the Studio Theatre

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN

Runs AUG 11 - OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

1939

Runs AUG 23 - OCT 29 at the Studio Theatre

_____

SHEA'S 2022-2023 SEASON is only two months away!

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.

Tags

2022 Theater TalkWBFO Arts & Culture Desk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” Classical 94.5 / WNED where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • GENTLEMANS all cast.jpg
    Theater Talk: GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE and ALLEY OF THE DOLLS open. Hochul signs bill to eliminate hidden ticket fees
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • AS YOU LIKE IT Shakespeare in Delaware Park.jpg
    Theater Talk: Saul Elkin, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Some pet peeves about programs and sippy cups, and A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE....
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • In ISLEÑA Victoria Pérez exults in news that she's returning to Puerto Rico for a visit.jpg
    Theater Talk: ISLEÑA starring Victoria Pérez is artfully done on RLTP stage. In NYC Anthony saw POTUS and FAT HAM, both very funny
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • LIFESPAN OF A FACT L-R Brian Brown as Jim Fingal, Loraine O'Donnell as Emily Penrose, and Peter Palmisano as John D'Agata photo by Gene Witkowski.jpg
    Theater Talk: Perfect for our time - LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Kavinoky and Second Gen's CABARET at the Smith.
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • L-R Doug Weyand stepped in for Anthony Chase to co-host the 31st Annual Arties, shown here with Peter Hall.jfif
    Theater Talk: 31st Annual Arties "show must (and did) go on!"
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered. This week it's all about the 31st Annual Artie Awards held at 710 Main Theatre once again sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM).
  • Charmagne Chi, Anthony Chase, Amy Jakiel will again co-host the Arties.jfif
    Theater Talk: BTPM to march in Sunday's Pride parade; Arties on Monday at 8 pm
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • MODERN ORTHODOX L-R R.J. Voltz, Adam Yellen, Kayla Storto source JRT Facebook .jpg
    Theater Talk: MODERN ORTHODOX, OREGON TRAIL, and SPUNK final weekend; Anthony enjoys NEGLIA BALLET SPRING GALA
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. Their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • SPUNK at Ujima Theatre.jpg
    Theater Talk: SPUNK inspired by Harlem Renaissance author Hurston continues at Ujima
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org.
  • DAMN YANKEES at Shawfest
    Theater Talk: DAMN YANKEES at both Shaw and O'Connell and AIN'T TOO PROUD at Shea's
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. This week it's about DAMN YANKEES at both the Shaw Festival and O'Connell and Company as well as AIN'T TOO PROUD at Shea's and a note about Neglia Ballet's Gala on May 21.
  • LITTLE WOMEN...NOW all cast credit Vincent Berbano.jpg
    Theater Talk: Plays and Musicals, like Daffodils and Tulips, were delayed a bit, but now they're everywhere in Buffalo.
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org.
Load More