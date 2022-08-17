© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Wednesday August 17, 2022

Published August 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Opponents to the city council's new maps are pushing back against Mayor Brown's contention that they don't diminish minority voting power. Applications for survivor aid are being taken, but Thomas O'Neil White brings us the story of one person who was at the Tops Market on May 14 who says it isn't coming soon enough. Also new statistics on how often border control officers discriminate against travelers. =, and information on whether service dogs and therapy dogs are both allowed at the Erie County Fair.

Latest Episodes
    WBFO Brief Tuesday August 9, 2022
    Hear from a Chautauqua County family struggling with the statewide shortage of home care aides- especially in rural areas. Also, the debate over farm wages and new overtime qualifications has made for another issue in the Governor's race. And there are plans to expand the wetlands at Woodlawn Beach State Park.
    WBFO Brief Monday August, 8, 2022
    The Canadian freeze on handgun purchases is being put in place sooner, with an administrative ban on the import and export of guns from the U.S. NY is stockpiling masks and COVID tests, in case there is a surge. Also, demolition of Cayuga homes in Central NY despite protests from Native American clan leaders, and a push to have youth and children vaccinated.
    WBFO Brief Friday August 5, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk— today with Anthony and Peter at The Shaw Festival and Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Also, WBFO's Tom Dinki on the latest in talks between Kaleida Health and their labor unions. WBFO's Mike Desmond has a look at the disconnect between COVID in the community and what'sbeing reported in health statistics statistics, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is speaking out (again) on bail reform.
    WBFO Brief Thursday August 4, 2022
    Today we have many voices from a contentious public hearing on the city's proposed new council districts— that included a shouting match in which Mayor Bryon Brown misgendered an audience member several times. Also, Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at the expansion of who can deliver vaccines against Monkeypox in a state that has about a quarter of the nation's cases.
    WBFO Brief August 3, 2022
    Hear NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett talking about monkeypox and the new statewide emergency. Also Jay Moran takes you behind the scenes for rehearsals at Inclusive Theater of Buffalo's one act play festival. MusicalFare cancels the remaining performances of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder", and Elderwood pays a fine after federal prosecutors accused them of billing irregularities.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday August 2, 2022
    The latest on the 9-88 crisis hotline, a new method of getting urgent mmental health and suicide counseling, similar to 9-11. Also good polling numbers for statewide Democratic party incumbents, and the push for flight safety years after the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence.
    WBFO Brief Aug. 1, 2022
    A mandatory gun buyback begins in Canada and Toronto correspondent Dan Karpenchuk explains how the program works. Also the 8th anniversary of Buffalo's Slow Roll, Kaleida workers on the job without a contract and Rochester says farewell to a murdered police officer.
    WBFO Brief Friday July 29, 2022
    If it's Friday— It's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter reviewing shows after recent trips to Stratford Ont, and NYC. Also, former University at Buffalo men’s basketball players have found a wayto honor the victims of the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market shooting during their play in The Basketball Tournament airing on ESPN. Also new laws and initiatives for paratransit users, a pushback against monkeypox dis-information, and how once again bail reform has become a big issue in the NY governor's race.
    WBFO Brief Thursday July 28, 2022
    Remembering Tops victim Kat Massey. Also, during her regular conversation with Jay Moran, hear Dr. Nancy Nielsen MD say “This variant is really nasty. It is highly contagiouis and it seems to escape the immunization that one has. And former Erie County Dem. party chair Steve Pigeon, a controversial operative for years, has now been sentenced to 4 months in jail.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday July 27, 2022
    New criteria for East side Buffalo residents who could see benefit from the relief fund for Tops shooting victims and community members. Pressure to bring an ADA coordinator position to NYS. And efforts to try and once again establish an ethics board of some sort for New York State. Also, Ukrainian refugees on the way to WNY, and Buffalo’s city council re-districting plan has one final public hearing to go through, from the Mayor’s office before he approves— or rejects- it.
