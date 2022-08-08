© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: More on Redistricting and Partnership for the Public Good

Published August 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
In this episode, Dave Debo welcomes back Russell Weaver, Ph.D. from Cornell IRL to continue the discussion on redistricting after the Mayor’s public hearing and our extensive discussions last week. Jay Moran talks with Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, Executive Director of Partnership for the Public Good about PPG’s annual effort, through its community agenda program, to focus on issues facing Buffalo and Western New York.

  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Buffalo Urban League’s Thomas Beauford, Jr.
    How do private and public sectors collaborate with the Buffalo Urban League to improve the quality of life for Black families, and what needs to be next for Buffalo? In this episode, Host Dave Debo talks with the President and CEO, Thomas Beauford, Jr. about the challenges Black people face on the East side and throughout Buffalo.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    What's Next, Buffalo?: Lessons in Language and Health Equity
    In this episode, Host Dave Debo talks DEIB and language with Dr. Brianna Cornelius, educator and cultural strategist. Host Jay Moran continues the examination of health disparity in Buffalo with Pastor George Nicholas, Co-Convener of the African American Health Equity Task Force.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Redistricting and Representation
    WBFO’s Jay Moran talks wages, housing, and redistricting as part of racial inequity with Russell Weaver PhD, the Director of Research at the Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: 'The Harder We Run' with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr.
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” we spend the hour with the director of the Center for Urban Studies at SUNY, University at Buffalo, Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr. He’ll share findings from two studies conducted 30 years apart, focused on Buffalo and the African American community.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Discrimination in the Wake of Trauma
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Jennifer Connor, Executive Director at Justice for Migrant Families, talks about how the white supremacist attack on Buffalo’s Black community has a rippling effect on immigrant communities in Buffalo. Open Buffalo’s Deputy Director, Max Anderson, reflects on the kindness of a community in need and what challenges lie ahead.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1400x1400.png
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Tops Market and The Neighborhood
    Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza will be with Kishia Douglas, a Tops customer who was in line at the registers during the shooting. Then Dave Debo speaks with Rev. John Sullivan of the New Cedar Grove Life Changing Church about a community push to bring Wegman’s there, and activist Myles Carter talks about his work with and for the Tops workers.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Northland Workforce Training and the Ujima Theatre
    In this episode, Dave Debo talks with President & CEO Stephen Tucker about the Northland Workforce Training Center and its plans to reduce significant barriers to post-secondary education and career readiness for needy students. Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks with Maria Ta from Ujima Theatre about how theatre and the arts address racial and social injustice issues.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?:  Mobility Justice and Reading Readiness
    In this episode, Jalonda Hill breaks through stereotypes as she centers black women in Buffalo, NY to use the skill of cycling to better the community around the issue of mobility justice. Next, we welcome parent advocate and writer Tarja Parssinen to talk about the science of reading, the WNY Education Alliance and their new literacy partnership focused on improving poor literacy rates in Buffalo and throughout NY.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next:  Patient-Centered Care for Black Communities
     Across America, inequities outside the health care system – in terms of measures like poverty, food insecurity, and family wealth, also negatively affect the health of Black families. In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” professionals from the Community Health Center of Buffalo share their efforts to address healthy disparity and inequity.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Extremism and Examining Health Equity
    WBFO’s Tom Dinki synthesizes his four-part series on extremism in WNY with news director, Dave Debo. Kelly Marie Wofford, Director of Health Equity in Erie County talks with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about health outcomes and the challenges BIPOC communities face.
