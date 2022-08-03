Buffalo, What's Next?: Entrepreneurship – A Catalyst for Change

The entrepreneurial spirit often comes up in a “Buffalo, What’s Next?” conversation. This episode leans in even more as Jay Moran examines challenges and opportunities for small business owners with Marlon Kerner, community leader and former Buffalo Bill. Kerner serves as the Community Director of Entrepreneurs Forever, an organization focused on harnessing the power of networking to build small business capacity. Joining them is Sonia Tareke, Program Manager of EforAll, Buffalo chapter, which aims to empower local entrepreneurs to grow their business through engagement with the community.