BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Entrepreneurship – A Catalyst for Change

Published August 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The entrepreneurial spirit often comes up in a “Buffalo, What’s Next?” conversation. This episode leans in even more as Jay Moran examines challenges and opportunities for small business owners with Marlon Kerner, community leader and former Buffalo Bill. Kerner serves as the Community Director of Entrepreneurs Forever, an organization focused on harnessing the power of networking to build small business capacity. Joining them is Sonia Tareke, Program Manager of EforAll, Buffalo chapter, which aims to empower local entrepreneurs to grow their business through engagement with the community.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: 'The Harder We Run' with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr.
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” we spend the hour with the director of the Center for Urban Studies at SUNY, University at Buffalo, Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr. He’ll share findings from two studies conducted 30 years apart, focused on Buffalo and the African American community.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Discrimination in the Wake of Trauma
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Jennifer Connor, Executive Director at Justice for Migrant Families, talks about how the white supremacist attack on Buffalo’s Black community has a rippling effect on immigrant communities in Buffalo. Open Buffalo’s Deputy Director, Max Anderson, reflects on the kindness of a community in need and what challenges lie ahead.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1400x1400.png
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Tops Market and The Neighborhood
    Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza will be with Kishia Douglas, a Tops customer who was in line at the registers during the shooting. Then Dave Debo speaks with Rev. John Sullivan of the New Cedar Grove Life Changing Church about a community push to bring Wegman’s there, and activist Myles Carter talks about his work with and for the Tops workers.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Northland Workforce Training and the Ujima Theatre
    In this episode, Dave Debo talks with President & CEO Stephen Tucker about the Northland Workforce Training Center and its plans to reduce significant barriers to post-secondary education and career readiness for needy students. Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks with Maria Ta from Ujima Theatre about how theatre and the arts address racial and social injustice issues.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?:  Mobility Justice and Reading Readiness
    In this episode, Jalonda Hill breaks through stereotypes as she centers black women in Buffalo, NY to use the skill of cycling to better the community around the issue of mobility justice. Next, we welcome parent advocate and writer Tarja Parssinen to talk about the science of reading, the WNY Education Alliance and their new literacy partnership focused on improving poor literacy rates in Buffalo and throughout NY.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next:  Patient-Centered Care for Black Communities
     Across America, inequities outside the health care system – in terms of measures like poverty, food insecurity, and family wealth, also negatively affect the health of Black families. In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” professionals from the Community Health Center of Buffalo share their efforts to address healthy disparity and inequity.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Extremism and Examining Health Equity
    WBFO’s Tom Dinki synthesizes his four-part series on extremism in WNY with news director, Dave Debo. Kelly Marie Wofford, Director of Health Equity in Erie County talks with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about health outcomes and the challenges BIPOC communities face.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1400x1400.png
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Activism in Action
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza welcomes Franchelle Parker, Executive Director of Open Buffalo for a conversation about leadership and activism.\
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1400x1400.png
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Growing up in Segregated Buffalo
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza welcomes Wil Green, Regional Office Director for NYS Network for Youth Success and Canisius College Director of The Center for Urban Education, to talk about racism, youth and education. Dave Debo is joined by Sydnie Perkins, Vice President of the Board of Directors of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, to share her experiences growing up in one of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1400x1400.png
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Removing Barriers to Education
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza welcomes Stephanie Peete, Internship and Career Pathways Supervisor at Say Yes to Education, Buffalo, to talk about removing barriers to educational attainment and career readiness at public and charter schools in Buffalo, NY.
