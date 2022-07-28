© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Theater_Talk.jpg
Theater Talk

THEATER TALK: Anthony flies to Broadway while Peter drives to The Stratford Festival where contemporary plays outnumber the classics, but whatever you see will be good.

Published July 28, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
At Stratford in EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE Marion Adler (left) as Margaret and Stephen Jackman-Torkoff as Smash.
David Hou
/
Stratfordfestival.ca
At Stratford in EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE Marion Adler (left) as Margaret and Stephen Jackman-Torkoff as Smash.

Peter is enjoying The Stratford Festival (which we used to call the "Stratford Shakespeare Festival") where contemporary plays (5 of them, 6 counting the musical CHICAGO) outnumber "the classics" (only 3 by Shakespeare with 1 by Moliere). So far he's seen EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE in Stratford's more experimental "Studio Theatre" (roughly equivalent to Shawfest's "Studio Theatre). It's a wonderful play where a group of queer (meaning non traditional/binary/married/suburban, etc.) under 40s, dealing with love, life, employment, and housing (a group not unlike those in the musical RENT) raise money by hosting swinger parties. And with four separate theatrical spaces and a fine group of resident actors, every play promises to be first rate. You can read Peter's preview of the season here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/07/the-stratford-festival-is-back-celebrating-diversity-with-a-full-season-of-world-class-shakespeare-mixed-with-premieres-by-contemporary-canadian-playwrights/

Anthony flew down to NYC to see some Broadway productions before they change casts, in particular, FUNNY GIRL with Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch which, all credit to those actors, was a bit of a bust. But making up for that and more were Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in THE MUSIC MAN, which was spectacular.

_____

OPENING

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, July 28-August 21, Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden. These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash if you can for an intermission donation).

JUST CAN'T WAIT FOR SOME LOCAL SHAKESPEARE?

THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD, free touring performances of Shakespeare scenes throughout Western New York presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. See list of venues at shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2022-tour-locations/ Performances continue ono three Mondays in August (August 8, 15, and 22) when performances of AMSND on "the hill" are dark on Mondays. THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD performances are at 7:00 pm .

· Monday August 8: Locust Street Art, (Fruitbelt) Buffalo;

· Monday August 15: Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, North Tonawanda;

· Monday August 22: Galanti Park, Lackawanna.

Speaking of Shakespeare, we continue to recommend the weekly “Britcom” (British comedy show on television) called “Upstart Crow” (an insult directed at Shakespeare by one of his real-life rivals, Robert Greene). Each week finds the bard responsible for writing a play as he gets inspiration from events in his life, events that cleverly parallel contemporary woes (traffic jams and inept government come to mind, along with living with, not Covid, but the plague). Plague as comedy? Yes, the clever writers of “Upstart Crow” make it so. Currently running on WNED PBS (check your local listings) it’s pretty funny.

_____

CONTINUING:

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Solange Gosselin, Michelle Holden, Jon May, Ricky Needham, John Panepinto, Marc Sacco, Jenn Stafford and Emily Yancey, presented by MusicalFare, July 6 - August 7, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm, Sundays at 2. MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226. (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE BLURB: This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy, was the most-nominated show of the 2014 Broadway season with ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER is a fresh new musical comedy filled with non-stop laughs and unforgettable music.

_____

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, directed by Chris Kelly, as Buffalo United Artists continues their "Summer Camp" series, July 9th – July 31, Saturdays - Sundays at 7:30, starring Jimmy Janowski, Renee Landrigan, Matt Refermat, Christopher Standart, Michael Blasdell (Bebe), Dan Urtz, Alex Anthony Garcia, and Michael Seitz, on the Alleyway Theatre Mainstage, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202. 716-852-2600 or www.alleyway.com or www.buffalounitedartists.org

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS BLURB: Kicking off our 30th Season, BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS presents, ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, a loving parody of the cult classic film. THE ULTIMATE "SUMMER CAMP" EXPERIENCE! Here is the shocking, candid story of the dazzling glitter and gutter realities of show business as it has never been told before… with SEQUINS and WIGS and DRAG QUEENS…OH MY!

_____

THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

The Stratford Festival recommends downloading their Visitors Guide to discover information about Shows, Forum Events, Special Performances, Speakers & Panels, Workshops, Tours & Exhibits and much more. Click here: https://cds.stratfordfestival.ca/uploadedFiles/2022-Visitors-Guide.pdf

Read Peter's preview of the 2022 summer season here.

https://www.buffalorising.com/2022/07/the-stratford-festival-is-back-celebrating-diversity-with-a-full-season-of-world-class-shakespeare-mixed-with-premieres-by-contemporary-canadian-playwrights/

The Stratford musical this summer is

CHICAGO by Kander & Ebb & Fosse

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Festival Theatre

The comedy this summer is

THE MISER by Moliere

Runs AUG 09 - OCT 29 at The Festival Theatre

The family show this summer is

LITTLE WOMEN (a modern adaptation of the Luisa May Alcott classic)

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Avon Theatre

And there are three Shakespeare plays

RICHARD III

Runs Through OCT 30 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Runs Through OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

HAMLET

Runs Through OCT 28 at The Festival Theatre

And there are four “Modern” plays this summer at Stratford:

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE at the Studio Theatre

Runs Through OCT 01

HAMLET-911

Runs JUL 28 - OCT 02 at the Studio Theatre

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN

Runs AUG 11 - OCT 29 at The Tom Patterson Theatre (newly rebuilt from the ground up!)

1939

Runs AUG 23 - OCT 29 at the Studio Theatre
_____

SHAWFESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

(Note, visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, ande times)

Shaw Festival Theatre NOTE: Mask use is optional and proof of vaccination is not required by Shawfest. However, it is required to enter Canada. Download and fill out your ARRIVECAN app (get it on Google Play or the App Store) prior to your border crossing.

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw

Opens Saturday Aug 20 at 6

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (11:30 am Lunchtime One-Act) at the Royal George Theatre

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton opens Sun Aug 21 at 11:30 am

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw is a three act play dealing with a host of (still contemporary) issues.

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE) opens Fri Aug 19 at 6

_____

_____

SHEA'S 2022-2023 SEASON is only two months away!

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.

Tags

2022 Theater TalkWBFO Arts & Culture Desk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” Classical 94.5 / WNED where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • LIFESPAN OF A FACT L-R Brian Brown as Jim Fingal, Loraine O'Donnell as Emily Penrose, and Peter Palmisano as John D'Agata photo by Gene Witkowski.jpg
    Theater Talk: Perfect for our time - LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Kavinoky and Second Gen's CABARET at the Smith.
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • L-R Doug Weyand stepped in for Anthony Chase to co-host the 31st Annual Arties, shown here with Peter Hall.jfif
    Theater Talk: 31st Annual Arties "show must (and did) go on!"
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered. This week it's all about the 31st Annual Artie Awards held at 710 Main Theatre once again sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM).
  • Charmagne Chi, Anthony Chase, Amy Jakiel will again co-host the Arties.jfif
    Theater Talk: BTPM to march in Sunday's Pride parade; Arties on Monday at 8 pm
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media) their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • MODERN ORTHODOX L-R R.J. Voltz, Adam Yellen, Kayla Storto source JRT Facebook .jpg
    Theater Talk: MODERN ORTHODOX, OREGON TRAIL, and SPUNK final weekend; Anthony enjoys NEGLIA BALLET SPRING GALA
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. Their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and other relevant art forms including ballet and opera are covered.
  • SPUNK at Ujima Theatre.jpg
    Theater Talk: SPUNK inspired by Harlem Renaissance author Hurston continues at Ujima
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org.
  • DAMN YANKEES at Shawfest
    Theater Talk: DAMN YANKEES at both Shaw and O'Connell and AIN'T TOO PROUD at Shea's
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. This week it's about DAMN YANKEES at both the Shaw Festival and O'Connell and Company as well as AIN'T TOO PROUD at Shea's and a note about Neglia Ballet's Gala on May 21.
  • LITTLE WOMEN...NOW all cast credit Vincent Berbano.jpg
    Theater Talk: Plays and Musicals, like Daffodils and Tulips, were delayed a bit, but now they're everywhere in Buffalo.
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org.
  • THE OTHER JOSH COHEN continues at Musicalfare. All cast photo..jpeg
    Theater Talk: More COVID delays, a very funny THE OTHER JOSH COHEN at MusicalFare, and listings of what's up and what's coming
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. This week's show talks about Covid postponements, THE OTHER JOSH COHEN at MusicalFare, and mentions famous understudy Lenora Nemetz who is even mentioned in NUNSENSE for writing a (fictitious) book "Being An Understudy."
  • Kyla Stone (Anya) in The North American Tour of ANASTASIA - Photo by Jeremy Daniel (2565).jpg
    Theater Talk: Stunning projections and voices that project make ANASTASIA a hit at Shea's
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org.
  • BERSERKER at Alleywayn stars L-R Falcone, Copps, Curr, and Cameron.jpg
    Theater Talk: Covid affects Broadway but local theaters prevail. Good theater is available this weekend.
    For 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org.
Load More