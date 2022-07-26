WBFO Brief Tuesday July 26, 2022

Tops markets opens their Jefferson Ave. store at the scene of the May 14 shooting on Friday, but today we hear about a petition drive to stop it. Also, Carpenter Union jobs might not be available in Buffalo, but a regionalization could find work for the Buffalo-area people willing to travel. And a delayed vote on the city council’s redistriciting plan, means no action on an alternate map that activists have been pushing for to provide broader Black representation.

Listen • 16:14