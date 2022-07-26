WBFO Brief Tuesday July 26, 2022
“ My struggle doesn’t deserve to be invisible.”: It’s disabilities pride month, honoring the signing of the American With Disabilities Act. From Toronto, Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on First Nation members with Pope Francis- hearing him apologize for deaths at mostly Catholic run indigenous schools in the early 1900s. . Also, Albany looking at child care in NYS, with better funding, and the latest on a busy time at the national Comedy Center in Jamestown.