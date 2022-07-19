© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Tuesday July 19, 2022

Published July 19, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
The efforts to bring more cars to other sections of Buffalo’s Main Street—between Mohawk Street ce and the Seneca One Tower-- move ahead with some fresh funding. And the accused Tops shooter has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges against him in Federal Court.

Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at Republican Lee Zeldin and his charges that Gov. Kathy Hochul is reluctant to investigate former Gov. Cuomo and COVID until after the election.

Also, Mayor Byron Brown heads to Washington to talk about the tops shooting with other, a look at the fundraising that congressional candidate Carl Paladino has amassed for his campaign

Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday July 11, 2022
    Ten area nursing homes are planning for one day strikes across Western New York this week. Also, hear from more protestors upset over the city’s redistricting plans. Also, diversity at The Taste of Buffalo, and Washington honors for a Tops employee who helped others stay safe during the May 14 shootings.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday July 8, 2022
    The latest from Erie County Court where a judge gave accused Tops shooter Payton Gendrun defense team time to consider a psychiatric defense, but rejected a broader delay in ight of the upcoming federal prosecution. Also, the remaining members of the Buffalo 5, acquitted of a 50 year old murder this past year, is suing Erie County. And if it’s Friday—it’s Theater Talk today with a look at ticket fees.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday July 7,2022
    Congressional candidate Carl Paladino announces plans to sue Governor Kathy Hochul and there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in Erie County.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday July 6, 2022
    A look at the maps that would re-district the Buffalo City Council amid claims that the new lines diminish minority representation. City of Light author Lauren Belfer joins WBFO’s Mike Desmond to talk about her latest work Ashton Hall, which also features several ties to Buffalo. And Joel Giambra blasts the GOP and bows out of his race for the NYS Senate.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday July 5, 2022
    An in depth look at car and bicycle collisions on the rise around Western New York. Also the debate over whether calling Buffalo’s largely Black neighborhood as “East Buffalo” instead of the “East side” could make any real difference or not.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday July 1, 2022
    If it’s Friday. It’s Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter is exactly “As You Like It”. Also, Canada has chosen to continue requiring COVID tests for entry, and border mayors are upset about it. Also protests over the Buffalo City Council’s redistricting plan, emerging plans for the Kensington Expressway redesign. From Albany, continued discussion about concealed carry permits.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday June 30, 2022
    Hear Gov. Kathy Hochul with WBFO’s Mike Desmond on today’s special legislature session to look at gun control laws after the US Supreme Court changed the rules on restricting concealed carry . And more about her when Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt re-caps Tuesday’s primary and looks ahead to today’s gun debate
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday June 28, 2022
    It’s primary day with Governor and Lt. Governor races taking center stage. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt has the latest. Also, hear what the Supreme Court abortion decision means for women of color in WNY, and a poll worker pleads guilty to adding Byron Brown’s name to mayoral ballots last year.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday June 27, 2022
    Early voting in the June 28 primary is done, the Buffalo music community mourns Sara Rogers, and post pandemic train service from WNY and NYC to Toronto has re-started. .
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Special Saturday Edition June 25, 2022
    A bonus ICYMI episode featuring all of reporter Tom Dinki's week-long series on extremism in WNY, looking at some of the racism that exists around here, and how leaders of local far-right groups have for the most part taken to social media to defend themselves against allegations of racism and using dangerous rhetoric in wake of the Tops Market shooting. Also, a look at some mainstream political figures associating with far-right groups, and what can be done to curb extremism in Western New York and nationally.
