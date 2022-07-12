WBFO Brief Tuesday July 12, 2022
With one more Buffalo area store approved to unionize, NLRB hearings into the way Starbucks fought an organizing drive have begun. WBFO's Tom Dinki takes you inside the testimony. Also, the push to bring a grocery store- possibly Wegman's — to Buffalo's East side. And The Buffalo city council is prepared to vote on new city council districts, and hear from Garnell Whitfield, who was in Washington DC to witness President Biden's gun control bill signing after losing his mother in the Tops shooting.