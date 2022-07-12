© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Tuesday July 12, 2022

Published July 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

With one more Buffalo area store approved to unionize, NLRB hearings into the way Starbucks fought an organizing drive have begun. WBFO's Tom Dinki takes you inside the testimony. Also, the push to bring a grocery store- possibly Wegman's — to Buffalo's East side. And The Buffalo city council is prepared to vote on new city council districts, and hear from Garnell Whitfield, who was in Washington DC to witness President Biden's gun control bill signing after losing his mother in the Tops shooting.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday July 1, 2022
    If it’s Friday. It’s Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter is exactly “As You Like It”. Also, Canada has chosen to continue requiring COVID tests for entry, and border mayors are upset about it. Also protests over the Buffalo City Council’s redistricting plan, emerging plans for the Kensington Expressway redesign. From Albany, continued discussion about concealed carry permits.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday June 30, 2022
    Hear Gov. Kathy Hochul with WBFO’s Mike Desmond on today’s special legislature session to look at gun control laws after the US Supreme Court changed the rules on restricting concealed carry . And more about her when Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt re-caps Tuesday’s primary and looks ahead to today’s gun debate
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday June 28, 2022
    It’s primary day with Governor and Lt. Governor races taking center stage. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt has the latest. Also, hear what the Supreme Court abortion decision means for women of color in WNY, and a poll worker pleads guilty to adding Byron Brown’s name to mayoral ballots last year.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday June 27, 2022
    Early voting in the June 28 primary is done, the Buffalo music community mourns Sara Rogers, and post pandemic train service from WNY and NYC to Toronto has re-started. .
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Special Saturday Edition June 25, 2022
    A bonus ICYMI episode featuring all of reporter Tom Dinki's week-long series on extremism in WNY, looking at some of the racism that exists around here, and how leaders of local far-right groups have for the most part taken to social media to defend themselves against allegations of racism and using dangerous rhetoric in wake of the Tops Market shooting. Also, a look at some mainstream political figures associating with far-right groups, and what can be done to curb extremism in Western New York and nationally.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday June 24, 2022
    Hear the final segment of Tom Dinki’s series on extremism, with a report on ways to combat extremism. And of course, of it’s Friday—It’s Theater Talk—today with Anthony and Peter on “Islena” at Road Less Traveled theater. And we go in depth — with Thomas O'Neil-White and Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt both on the Supreme Court decision involving New York State’s gun laws and the expanded right to carry a weapon.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday June 23, 2022
    In Tom Dinki’s continuing look at extremism this morning—we hear from politicians and political operatives that have associated with extremist groups. Also the start of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, a report on school security, and what gas prices mean to drivers across the Adirondacks.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday June 22, 2022
    Today, Part II of Tom Dinki’s report on political extremists looks at their reactions to the racist Tops shootings. Also hear from Republicans who want to run for Governor debating criminal justice reform, education funding, and who is most conservative. We have a profile of the Democrats running for Lt. Governor, and reports on sea lampreys breeding season in the Great Lakes, and more money for direct care providers.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday June 21, 2022
    Hear the start of Tom Dinki’s series on extremism in WNY, in light of the Tops shooting. Also, the hospitality training industry getting a boost from the shortage of bar and restaurant workers, and voting rights laws in NYS
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday, June 20, 2022
    Hear the sounds of Juneteenth. Also from Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk in Toronto, learn about a police investigation into use of force against people of color. And from the business desk, Mike Desmond looks at the tough times restaurants and bars are still having finding employees, and some of the training programs that might help turn it around
Load More