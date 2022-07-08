Theater Talk: GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE and ALLEY OF THE DOLLS open. Hochul signs bill to eliminate hidden ticket fees

Anthony went over to enjoy the 47th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park. This year, on the newly dedicated "Saul Elkin Stage" the first of the two summer offerings is AS YOU LIKE IT with strong performances by Marissa Biondolillo as Rosalind and Darryl Semira as Orlando. (See listings for all events this weekend below.)

On June 30 Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.9461/A.10500) targeting unfair, anti-consumer ticketing practices in the live event industry. The bill will increase transparency for consumers purchasing tickets to live events by banning hidden fees. Additionally, the bill will expand penalties for use of scalper bots and ticket purchasing software, outlaw the sale of free tickets, and prohibit delivery fees on tickets that are delivered electronically or printed at home.

Per governor.ny.gov/news: "Live entertainment has long been a critical sector in our economy, and as consumers and the industry recover from the pandemic, it is important that we make the ticket-buying experience easier and more transparent," Governor Hochul said. "This bill will expand penalties for malicious ticketing practices that have made live events inaccessible to New Yorkers for too long. Today, we are taking an important step towards ensuring that every New Yorker has a fair opportunity to enjoy the unique arts and cultural experiences that our state has to offer."

---

Keeping Company with Sondheim On Great Performances (airing on WNED-TV) takes an inside look at the reimagined gender-swapped production of Sondheim's COMPANY as it returned to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic. This television broadcast features new interviews with Tony and Grammy-winning cast members Katrina Lenk (Bobbie), Patti LuPone ("Ladies Who Lunch"), as well as director Marianne Elliott, Stephen Sondheim and many more. If you missed it, additional airings on WNED-TV 17.1 are at 3:00pm, this Sunday 07/10/2022 and in the wee hours Wednesday morning at 3:00am, 07/13/2022

------

OPENINGS:

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Solange Gosselin, Michelle Holden, Jon May, Ricky Needham, John Panepinto, Marc Sacco, Jenn Stafford and Emily Yancey, presented by MusicalFare, July 6 - August 7, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm, Sundays at 2. MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226. (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE BLURB: This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy, was the most-nominated show of the 2014 Broadway season with ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER is a fresh new musical comedy filled with non-stop laughs and unforgettable music.

_____

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, directed by Chris Kelly, as Buffalo United Artists continues their "Summer Camp" series, July 9th – July 31, Saturdays - Sundays at 7:30, starring Jimmy Janowski, Renee Landrigan, Matt Refermat, Christopher Standart, Michael Blasdell (Bebe), Dan Urtz, Alex Anthony Garcia, and Michael Seitz, on the Alleyway Theatre Mainstage, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202. 716-852-2600 or www.alleyway.com or www.buffalounitedartists.org

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS BLURB: Kicking off our 30th Season, BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS presents, ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, a loving parody of the cult classic film. THE ULTIMATE "SUMMER CAMP" EXPERIENCE! Here is the shocking, candid story of the dazzling glitter and gutter realities of show business as it has never been told before… with SEQUINS and WIGS and DRAG QUEENS…OH MY!

_____

ONE TIME ONLY EVENTS (one Sunday and one Monday):

VOCALEAZE, celebrating the music of Lambert, Hendricks, and Ross with Buffalo favorite vocalists Jack Kreuzer, Lorenzo Shawn, and Katy Miner, a special event featuring George Caldwell, Joe Goehle, John Bacon Jr., Alec Dube, and Tim Clarke, Sunday, July 10, 2022 4pm at the Sportsmens Tavern 326 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY.

For tickets ($20) visit showclix.com/event/vocaleaze

_____

BUZZER by Tracey Scott Wilson, a Second Generation Theater Free Reading at Shea's Smith, directed by Gabriella J. McKinley on Monday, July 11, (one night only) from⋅7:00 – 9:00pm at Shea's Smith Theatre 658 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. This is the last of this 2022-2023 season free readings. Visit secondgenerationtheatre.com

_____

CONTINUING:

AS YOU LIKE IT presented SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK, directed by Steve Vaughan, June 23 - July 17 Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden. These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash if you can for an intermission donation).

____

STARTING UP AGAIN IN TWO WEEKS:

THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD, touring performances of Shakespeare scenes throughout Western New York presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. See list of venues at shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2022-tour-locations/ Performances are July 20 - July 24 and July 26 - July 27 (leading up to the opening of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM on July 28). Also note three Mondays in August (August 8, 15, and 22) when performances on "the hill" are dark. Performances are at 7:00 pm except for the 4:30 matinees as noted.

· July 20: Bassett Park, Amherst;

· July 21: Quaker Arts Pavilion, Orchard Park;

· July 22: Penn Dixie Fossil Site, Blasdell;

· July 23 (4:30 & 7 p.m.): Nike Base Park, Grand Island;

· July 24 (4:30 & 7 p.m.): Freedom Run Winery, Cambria;

· July 26:Hamburg Town Park (Lakeshore), Hamburg;

· July 27: Veterans Park Complex, West Seneca;

· Monday August 8: Locust Street Art, (Fruitbelt) Buffalo;

· Monday August 15: Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, North Tonawanda;

· Monday August 22: Galanti Park, Lackawanna.

_____

LATER THIS JULY:

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, July 28-August 21, Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden. These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash if you can for an intermission donation).

_____

SHAW FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

(Note, visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, and times)

Shaw Festival Theatre NOTE Mask use is required until June 10. Proof of vaccination is no longer required.

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop opens Saturday May 28 at 6

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde opens Saturday Jun 18 at 6

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw

opens Saturday Aug 20 at 6

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton opens Friday May 27 at 6

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (Lunchtime One-Act) opens Sunday June 19 at 11:30 am

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton opens Sun Aug 21 at 11:30 am

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw opens Sun May 29 at 11:30am

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins opens Fri Jun 17 at 6

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE) opens Fri Aug 19 at 6

_____

THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

The Stratford Festival recommends downloading their Visitors Guide to discover information about Shows, Forum Events, Special Performances, Speakers & Panels, Workshops, Tours & Exhibits and much more. Click here: https://cds.stratfordfestival.ca/uploadedFiles/2022-Visitors-Guide.pdf

The Stratford musical this summer is

CHICAGO

Runs Through OCT 30

The comedy this summer is

THE MISER

Runs AUG 09 - OCT 29

The family show this summer is

LITTLE WOMEN

Runs Through OCT 29

And there are three Shakespeare plays

RICHARD III

Runs Through OCT 30

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Runs Through OCT 29

HAMLET

Runs Through OCT 28

And there are four “Modern” plays this summer at Stratford:

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE

Runs Through OCT 01

HAMLET-911

Runs JUL 28 - OCT 02

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN

Runs AUG 11 - OCT 29

1939

Runs AUG 23 - OCT 29

_____

SHEA'S SEASON

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.

