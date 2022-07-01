Theater Talk: Saul Elkin, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Some pet peeves about programs and sippy cups, and A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE....

At opening night for the 47th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, founder Saul Elkin was honored when SIDP named the stage, "The Saul Elkin Stage." Elkin will remain active behind the scenes, serving on the board and other duties. He's also still active with The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Buffalo. Right after the dedication on Thursday, July 23, the 47th season began with Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park Facebook page On opening night for AS YOU LIKE IT, Saul Elkin, family, and friends at the "Saul Elkin Stage" dedication

Anthony and Peter air some of their pet peeves, gripes, and grievances including the fact that more and more theaters are doing away with printed programs. After advising audiences to scan QR codes on their cellphones while in the lobby, we are soon told to silence them (which also implies turning the screens off). And then, once we in the audience arrive home, only a few production companies have the program on their website. This is discourteous to the actors, and especially to the crew, whose bios might never get read.

As far as the phrase "please silence your cellphones" we recommend telling audiences to turn them completely OFF.

And while were at it, let's talk about sippy cups containing ice brought back into the theater after intermission. As Anthony says: "It's like giving a child a rattle and then expecting them to be quiet." It's like "arming the enemy, giving them noisemakers and then sending them into the theater."

Up next: The musical, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, opening this coming Wednesday night at Musicalfare, starring Ricky Needham and Marc Sacco (playing all Needham's victims). Such fun!

The THEATER LISTINGS below are accurate as of this Friday morning, June 24, but check with the venue frequently. Pro Tip: Visit the websites to buy tickets but check with Facebook as well which will often have the most up-to-the-minute information on cancellations and postponements, as well as the best pictures! And always bring a mask and proof of vaccination. Several venues are requiring one or both

OPENINGS:

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare, July 6-August 7, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Sundays at 2. MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226. (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE BLURB: This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy, was the most-nominated show of the 2014 Broadway season with ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER is a fresh new musical comedy filled with non-stop laughs and unforgettable music.

_____

CONTINUING:

ISLEÑA (Island Girl/Islander), a one-woman play by Victoria Pérez and her sister María Pérez Gómez, featuring Victoria Pérez of Raices Theatre on the Road Less Traveled Stage in an artful celebration of Puerto Rican culture, accessible to all.

While in New York City, Anthony saw POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive" at the Schubert Theatre in which a "starry" cast brings Selina Fillinger's satire to Braodway. Off Broadway, at the Public Theater, James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, FAT HAM, set at a Southern barbecue dismantles and reassembles Shakespeare's HAMLET.

_____

AS YOU LIKE IT presented SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK, directed by Steve Vaughan, June 23 - July 17 Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden. These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash if you can for an intermission donation).

____

ISLEÑA (Islander), a one-woman play by Victoria Pérez and María Pérez Gómez, featuring Victoria Pérez, directed by María Pérez Gómez, presented by Raíces Theatre runs from June 17 to July 3 at Road Less Traveled (the new home of Raíces) 456 Main Street Buffalo NY 14202 Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 6:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved by calling

716-381-9333 or visiting ticketstripe.com/islenaonewomanshow, or calling the RLTP

Box Office (716) 629-3069 or visiting roadlesstraveledproductions.org

ISLEÑA BLURB: Isleña (Islander) is a one-woman show featuring Victoria Pérez’ journey from her beloved Puerto Rico to Buffalo and the struggle to define one’s identity while living in the diaspora. The title character is turning 40 years old and is forced to use this milestone to reconcile with her inner child and the joyful yet traumatic experiences while living in the island. In packing for the return to her homeland she must unpack memories buried in order to survive. Isleña celebrates family, tradition, culture, music and ultimately the longing to return home.

MORE JULY EVENTS/OPENINGS LATER IN THE MONTH:

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, directed by Chris Kelly, as Buffalo United Artists continues their "Summer Camp" series, July 9 - July 21, starring Jimmy Janowski, Renee Landrigan, Matt Refermat, Christopher Standart, Michael Blasdell (Bebe), Dan Urtz, Alex Anthony Garcia, and Michael Seitz at The Alleyway Theater, One Curtain Up Alley.

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS BLURB: Kicking off our 30th Season, BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS presents, ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, a loving parody of the cult classic film. THE ULTIMATE "SUMMER CAMP" EXPERIENCE! Here is the shocking, candid story of the dazzling glitter and gutter realities of show business as it has never been told before… with SEQUINS and WIGS and DRAG QUEENS…OH MY!

_____

THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD, touring performances of Shakespeare scenes throughout Western New York presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. See list of venues at shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2022-tour-locations/ Performances are July 20 - July 24 and July 26 - July 27 (leading up to the opening of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM on July 28). Also note three Mondays in August (August 8, 15, and 22) when performances on "the hill" are dark. Performances are at 7:00 pm except for the 4:30 matinees as noted.

· July 20: Bassett Park, Amherst;

· July 21: Quaker Arts Pavilion, Orchard Park;

· July 22: Penn Dixie Fossil Site, Blasdell;

· July 23 (4:30 & 7 p.m.): Nike Base Park, Grand Island;

· July 24 (4:30 & 7 p.m.): Freedom Run Winery, Cambria;

· July 26:Hamburg Town Park (Lakeshore), Hamburg;

· July 27: Veterans Park Complex, West Seneca;

· Monday August 8: Locust Street Art, (Fruitbelt) Buffalo;

· Monday August 15: Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, North Tonawanda;

· Monday August 22: Galanti Park, Lackawanna.

_____

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, July 28-August 21, Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden. These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash if you can for an intermission donation).

_____

SHAWFESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

(Note, visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, ande times)

Shaw Festival Theatre NOTE Mask use is required until June 10, but not proof of vaccination is not longer required.

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop opens Saturday May 28 at 6

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde opens Saturday Jun 18 at 6

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw

opens Saturday Aug 20 at 6

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton opens Friday May 27 at 6

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (Lunchtime One-Act) opens Sunday June 19 at 11:30 am

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton opens Sun Aug 21 at 11:30 am

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw opens Sun May 29 at 11:30am

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins opens Fri Jun 17 at 6

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE) opens Fri Aug 19 at 6

_____

SHEA'S 2022-2023 SEASON

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.