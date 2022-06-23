© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE COVERAGE From NPR: The Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade in a seismic ruling ending the right to abortion upheld for nearly half a century. Expected near 10:30
WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Thursday June 23, 2022

Published June 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In Tom Dinki’s continuing look at extremism this morning—we hear from politicians and political operatives that have associated with extremist groups. Also the start of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, a report on school security, and what gas prices mean to drivers across the Adirondacks.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday June 15, 2022
    Hear how this year's Juneteenth is different and how it is being taught in rural schools without many African American students. Also, money for an East side grocery, and Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at Gov. Hochul's weaknesses along the campaign trail
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday June 14, 2022
    It’s been one month since the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue, and we listen back to some of the voices of anger and grief during these past four weeks. Also, talk of what sort of memorial could go at the site of the Tops shooting on Jefferson Ave., safeguarding abortion in New York State and Republican candidates for Governor debate .
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday June 13, 2022
    Hear what students are thinking about as we approach one month since the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Ave. Also, the latest on re-districting
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday June 10, 2022
    If it’s Friday— it’s Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter recapping the Arties Awards. Also, hear from Buffalo Diocese Schools Superintendent Tim Uhl on bankruptcy, COVID and a mass shooting all in his first year on the job. And author Will Bardenwerper on Batavia, baseball and community.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday June 9, 2021
    On the Tops shootings, hear Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Capitol Hill talk of how a good guy with a gun isn’t always enough to stop a bad person with evil intent. Also, Zeneta Everhart, the mother of shooting victim Zaire Goodman tells lawmakers she doesn’t feel protected. And in other news, Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt reports on moves to restrict cryptocurrency mining in NYS.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday June 8, 2022
    Today we dig into worm composting, a growing business in greater Buffalo. Also, Tops shooting victims, families and police are testifying on Capitol Hill, and arson at an anti-abortion clinic. And from Albany, correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at a Democratic party gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cong. Tom Suozzi, and NYC Public advocate Jumanne Williams-including criticism of the Buffalo Bills stadium funding.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday June 7, 20222
    Chambers of Commerce nationwide- including in Buffalo- call on Congress for more gun control, while NY Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a range of gun laws, including restricting the age of purchase of a semi-automatic rifle. Also, efforts to link tourists to the bike trails that could take them from Niagara Falls to Lackawanna.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday June 6, 2021
    Elders and others of the Seneca Nation are struggling to preserve their language. The push for a ban on cryptomining- the creation of large computer operations that use huge amounts of energy to create and supervise cryptocurrency.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday June 3, 2022
    If it’s Friday, it’s Theater Talk—today with a ‘spontaneous” preview of Monday’s Artie awards Also, Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk on an expected election result in Ontario, and Karen DeWitt in Albany on debate over new gun controls limiting purchases of semi-automatic guns and body armor, and monitoring of social media hate speech .
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday June 2, 2022
    The accused Tops shooter is in court today, debate over the Tops store's future is underway, and a report on theft of relief supplies destined for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood. And from Albany, Karen DeWitt reports on steps to protect abortion providers.
Load More