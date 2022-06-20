Buffalo, What's Next?: Congressional and Community Action

In this episode, Jay Moran welcomes Zeneta Everhart, Director of Diversity & Inclusion for NYS Senator Tim Kennedy. Everhart’s 21-year-old Zaire Goodman, was wounded but survived the racially motivated attack at the Tops supermarket on May 14. Everhart talks about testifying before the House Oversight Committee about gun violence and the massacre in Buffalo.

Dave Debo spends the rest of the hour talking "action" with Tina Peel from West Seneca, a white ally behind one of the most enduring images along Jefferson Avenue – lawn signs touting thoughts, prayers, and an unchecked box next to the word “action.”