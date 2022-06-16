Buffalo, What's Next?: Hate Crimes and the Scales of Justice
Ways To Subscribe
As federal hate crime charges are announced in the racially motivated attack at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14th, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” speaks with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Bruce and Mark Talley, son of shooting victim Geraldine Talley. They discuss the legal process, death penalty, and more. Jay Moran welcomes Harper Bishop from PUSH Buffalo to talk about the power of a united community voice in the fight for social and racial justice.