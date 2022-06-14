Buffalo, What's Next?: Grief, Anger, and Action
Ways To Subscribe
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Feed Buffalo's Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Jay Moran speaks with journalist Madison Carter (former WKBW reporter) about her time in Buffalo and recent return to cover the tragedy. Finally, Dave Debo looks back on earlier episodes of Buffalo, What's Next? where themes of grief, anger, and action emerge.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Feed Buffalo's Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Jay Moran speaks with journalist Madison Carter (former WKBW reporter) about her time in Buffalo and recent return to cover the tragedy. Finally, Dave Debo looks back on earlier episodes of Buffalo, What's Next? where themes of grief, anger, and action emerge.