Buffalo, What's Next: Black and White-- An Examination of Self
Ways To Subscribe
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” our hosts examine the very different, but necessary steps Black and white people can take after racially motivated violence. Dave Debo and mental health professional Karl Shallowhorn have a conversation about processing trauma caused by racially motivated violence. Jay Moran walks through an exercise with DEI consultant Jeremy Besch to examine one’s own identity and privilege in order to be a good ally.