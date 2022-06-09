Buffalo, What's Next? : Awareness and Accountability
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Brigid Jaipal-Valenza digs deep with facilitator and Buffalo writer, Nanette Massey, who connects the dots of white privilege and racial bias through weekly virtual workshops. And from Capitol Hill, we bring you a recap of this week’s testimony by Garnell Whitfield, son of shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, and Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was shot in the neck and lived to work with her on outreach and education efforts after the mass shooting.