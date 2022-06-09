Buffalo, What's Next? : Awareness and Accountability

© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Brigid Jaipal-Valenza digs deep with facilitator and Buffalo writer, Nanette Massey, who connects the dots of white privilege and racial bias through weekly virtual workshops. And from Capitol Hill, we bring you a recap of this week’s testimony by Garnell Whitfield, son of shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, and Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was shot in the neck and lived to work with her on outreach and education efforts after the mass shooting.

Latest Episodes
  Buffalo, What's Next?: Truth in Education
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Truth in Education
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Dave Debo speaks with sports journalist John Wawrow about his personal essay regarding why it doesn't matter that the shooter "isn't from here." Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza shares an extended report on Juneteenth education in Buffalo, followed by a conversation with Black History educator, LaGarrett King, Ph.D. Finally, Jay Moran welcomes John Washington to talk through housing inequity and Afrofuturism.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1400x1400.png
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Hate Crimes and the Scales of Justice
    As federal hate crime charges are announced in the racially motivated attack at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14th, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” speaks with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Bruce and Mark Talley, son of shooting victim Geraldine Talley. They discuss the legal process, death penalty, and more. Jay Moran welcomes Harper Bishop from PUSH Buffalo to talk about the power of a united community voice in the fight for social and racial justice.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1400x1400.png
    Buffalo, What's Next: Continuing the Fight for Freedom
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Kelly Diane Galloway, Founder of Project Mona’s House, to talk about modern-day slavery in the form of human trafficking in Buffalo. Dave Debo and Jomo Akono, VP of the Juneteenth Festival, unpack the complex fight for racial freedom and how the 47th annual Festival hopes to be a place for healing.
  Buffalo, What's Next?: Grief, Anger, and Action
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Grief, Anger, and Action
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Feed Buffalo's Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Jay Moran speaks with journalist Madison Carter (former WKBW reporter) about her time in Buffalo and recent return to cover the tragedy. Finally, Dave Debo looks back on earlier episodes of Buffalo, What's Next? where themes of grief, anger, and action emerge.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Black and White-- An Examination of Self
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” our hosts examine the very different, but necessary steps Black and white people can take after racially motivated violence. Dave Debo and mental health professional Karl Shallowhorn have a conversation about processing trauma caused by racially motivated violence. Jay Moran walks through an exercise with DEI consultant Jeremy Besch to examine one’s own identity and privilege in order to be a good ally.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? : Building Community through Conversation
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Jay Moran welcomes Rene Petties-Jones from the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc. to share her expertise on facilitating productive conversations about race. Dave Debo learns about local Muslim community efforts to assist victims and their families after the May 14 mass shooting at a local Buffalo grocery store. Finally, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks DEI and critical race theory with with Tolulope Odunsi from SUNY Buffalo.
  Buffalo What's next: Man vs. Society
    Buffalo What's next: Man vs. Society
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Dave Debo and Buffalo State College Chair and Professor of Sociology, Ron Stewart, examine how our society breeds this kind of violence and what we can do about . Bridgid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Fragrance Harris Stanfield. She courageously shares her first-hand account of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14. And Jay Moran sits down with former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton to discuss what she believes should be next for Buffalo.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Creating Community-Based Solutions
    This episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” welcomes poet Jillian Hanesworth to talk about how art can contribute to social change. Buffalo Catholic Charities Educator Harvey Miles, Jr. discusses the idea of racial truth and reconciliation in America, and Alexander Wright, President, African Heritage Food Co-op presents the need for healthy food sustainability, and how his organization is helping the community.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Peaceful Protesting, Processing Trauma, and the Power of Music
    “Buffalo, What’s Next?” hosts welcome three guests to discuss a range of topics. Ekaete Obot Bailey talks about the effectiveness of peaceful protest, local business owner Quinnae Thompson shares her recollections of the May 14th Buffalo mass shooting, and Mike Farrow, lead singer of Farrow, talks about the role music plays in delivering an anti-racist message.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's next: Live at the Golden Cup Cafe on Jefferson Ave.
    In this episode, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” broadcasts live just a block and a half from the shooting scene on Jefferson Avenue at the Golden Cup Café and Roastery. Our hosts sit down for three very different conversations with African historian and best-selling author Emmanuel Kulu, Sharon and Kenneth Holley, owners of Zawadi Books,and Kara Oliver-Pérez, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Tapestry Charter School.
