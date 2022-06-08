Buffalo, What's Next? : Building Community through Conversation

In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Dave Debo and Buffalo State College Chair and Professor of Sociology, Ron Stewart, examine how our society breeds this kind of violence and what we can do about . Bridgid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Fragrance Harris Stanfield. She courageously shares her first-hand account of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14. And Jay Moran sits down with former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton to discuss what she believes should be next for Buffalo.

