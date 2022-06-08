Buffalo, What's Next? : Building Community through Conversation
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Jay Moran welcomes Rene Petties-Jones from the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc. to share her expertise on facilitating productive conversations about race. Dave Debo learns about local Muslim community efforts to assist victims and their families after the May 14 mass shooting at a local Buffalo grocery store. Finally, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks DEI and critical race theory with with Tolulope Odunsi from SUNY Buffalo.