Buffalo, What's Next?: Food, Family Loss, and Justice
In this episode, WBFO Morning Edition Host Jay Moran welcomes Dennice Barr, part of Fruit Belt Leadership, to discuss healthy food access on the East Side. WBFO Managing Editor Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Mark Talley about his mother, Geraldine Talley, one of the victims of the Buffalo Tops Shooting. Finally, WBFO’s News Director, Dave Debo, and Attorney John Elmore examines accountability that may lie beyond the suspect of this horrific crime.