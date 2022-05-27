Buffalo, What's Next? | Trauma, Violence, and Community Education

Up first, Thomas O'Neil-White talks with Rob Cornelius. He's in a unique position to talk about community needs, because of his extensive work on the East side-- with Juneteenth, organizing school supply drives with Conway the Machine and is both the school coordinator at Continental School of Beauty and a KeyBank Branch Manager.Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that brought forth the much talked about changes. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract in a rescheduled visit with Dave Debo.We end the show with a preview of Tuesday night's community meeting with the Buffalo History Museum as they start to get a sense of what people near the shooting scene would like to have them do with mementoes, stories and other parts of the history of May 14.

Listen • 59:58