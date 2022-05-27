Buffalo, What's Next? | Trauma, Violence, and Community Education
In this episode, WBFO’s Jay Moran welcomes Murray Holman, Executive Director of Stop the Violence Coalition, to talk about the effects of gun violence. WBFO News Director Dave Debo talks about youth and parent engagement with Samuel L. Radford, III, from We the Parents of WNY. Finally, WBFO Managing Editor, Brigid Jaipaul Valenza, speaks with Ann Bowbak from Spectrum Health & Human Services who provides perspective on what the community needs as they work through trauma and grief after the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14 in Buffalo, NY.