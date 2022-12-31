© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Fresh Air Weekend: Seth Meyers; British 'Office' co-creator Stephen Merchant

Fresh Air
Published December 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Seth Meyers tells the story of his second son's dramatic birth in his Netflix stand-up special Lobby Baby.
David Schnack
/
Netflix
Seth Meyers tells the story of his second son's dramatic birth in his Netflix stand-up special Lobby Baby.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Too scared or not scared enough? Seth Meyers explores our relationship with fear: Meyers has satirized issues in the news ever since he became an anchor on SNL's "Weekend Update" segment in 2006. Now he has a new children's book about fear — and how we acknowledge or ignore it.

Beyoncé and Wet Leg top Ken Tucker's round-up of 2022's best music: Beyoncé's album Renaissance celebrates disco rhythms and club culture, while the self-titled album by the Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg features intense, punk-influenced pop.

British 'Office' co-creator Stephen Merchant isn't afraid to fuse comedy with tragedy: Merchant's new series, The Outlaws, follows low-level offenders who've been assigned community service. It was inspired in part by his parents, who supervised community service in Bristol, England.

