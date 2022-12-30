© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

What newly-available footage shows about the medical response to the Uvalde shooting

Published December 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
A memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May shooting sits outside of Robb Elementary. (Acacia Coronado/AP)
A memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May shooting sits outside of Robb Elementary. (Acacia Coronado/AP)

The flawed response by law enforcement to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been well documented. It happened on May 24 when a gunman burst into a classroom at Robb Elementary killing two teachers and 19 students. And now, previously unreleased records — obtained by The Washington Post, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica — for the first time show how communication breakdowns also hampered the medical response by first responders.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Joyce Sohyun Lee, a visual forensics reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.