Pelé, Brazilian soccer icon, dies at 82

Published December 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who won three World Cups, has died at the age of 82. He was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo in late November for a respiratory infection and for complications related to colon cancer. He is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time and played most of his career for Santos in the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Gustavo Ribeiro, founder and editor-in-chief of Brazilian Report, an English-language news service based in São Paulo, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to tell her the mood in the city and the country as they mourn the loss of an icon.

