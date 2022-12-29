© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Taiwan extends mandatory military service

Published December 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST

This week, Taiwan announced that the mandatory military service would expand from four months to one year. Taiwan’s president calls it a response to rising threats from China and “the expansion of authoritarianism.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to William Yang, correspondent for the German international broadcast news organization D.W. in Taipei, Taiwan, for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

